India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

‘Our Target Was Terrorists’ Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that their target was terrorists, but the Pakistani army sided with the terrorists, turning it into their fight. He said that on 7 May, they only attacked terrorist bases. He regretted that the Pakistani army chose to support the terrorists, making it their own fight. In this situation, a retaliatory action from India was necessary, and any losses incurred by Pakistan are their own responsibility. Our air defence system stood like a wall for the country, making it impossible for the enemy to penetrate.

‘Ready and Prepared for the Next Mission’ Air Marshal Bharti further stated, “I want to say in very clear words that all our military bases and all equipment and systems are operational and ready and prepared for our next mission if needed.”

‘This Was a Different Kind of War’ He added that this was a different kind of war, and it had to be. He said that the next time there is a fight – God forbid there is another fight – it won’t be like the last one. Every fight is fought differently.

Chinese-Origin Missiles Involved Air Marshal AK Bharti said that the attack from Pakistan involved Chinese-origin missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs. There were some Turkish-origin copters and drones. These were shot down by our air defence system.