National News

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

The army also displayed clips of the wreckage of a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet and debris from a PL-15 air-to-air missile during the press conference.

May 12, 2025 / 05:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: The Indian Army held a joint press conference on Monday regarding Operation Sindoor. During the conference, the army stated that India’s fight has always been, and will continue to be, against terrorists and their infrastructure in Pakistan. The army also displayed clips of the wreckage of a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet and debris from a PL-15 air-to-air missile during the press conference.

‘Our Target Was Terrorists’

Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that their target was terrorists, but the Pakistani army sided with the terrorists, turning it into their fight. He said that on 7 May, they only attacked terrorist bases. He regretted that the Pakistani army chose to support the terrorists, making it their own fight. In this situation, a retaliatory action from India was necessary, and any losses incurred by Pakistan are their own responsibility. Our air defence system stood like a wall for the country, making it impossible for the enemy to penetrate.

‘Ready and Prepared for the Next Mission’

Air Marshal Bharti further stated, “I want to say in very clear words that all our military bases and all equipment and systems are operational and ready and prepared for our next mission if needed.”

‘This Was a Different Kind of War’

He added that this was a different kind of war, and it had to be. He said that the next time there is a fight – God forbid there is another fight – it won’t be like the last one. Every fight is fought differently.

Chinese-Origin Missiles Involved

Air Marshal AK Bharti said that the attack from Pakistan involved Chinese-origin missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs. There were some Turkish-origin copters and drones. These were shot down by our air defence system.

Pakistani Drones Destroyed Due to Our Grid

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said in the press conference that considering the state of the Pakistani airfields seen previously and yesterday, and Air Marshal Bharti’s presentation today, our airfields are fully operational. Pakistani drones were destroyed due to our grid. I commend our Border Security Force here, whose efforts led to the destruction of Pakistan’s nefarious actions.

