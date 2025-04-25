India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions

scriptIndia Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions | Latest News | Patrika News
India formally informed Pakistan on Thursday of its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect, citing Islamabad’s violation of the treaty’s terms.

New DelhiApr 25, 2025 / 08:29 am

Patrika Desk

India formally informed Pakistan on Thursday of its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect, citing Islamabad’s violation of the treaty’s terms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, wrote to the Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources. The letter, written by Debashree Mukherjee to Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary, Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources, stated: “The Government of India has decided that the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, will be suspended with immediate effect.”
The decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India stated that cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir directly impedes India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty. The 1960 treaty allocates the eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi to India and the western rivers Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab to Pakistan.

Cross-Border Terrorism Continues

The letter reads: “Respectful adherence to a treaty is fundamental to its basis. However, we have witnessed continued cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” The letter further states that the resulting security uncertainties have directly hampered the full exercise of India’s rights under the treaty. The letter adds: “Furthermore, in addition to other violations committed by it, Pakistan has refused to respond to India’s request to enter into consultations envisaged under the Treaty and has thus violated the Treaty.”
Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India announced several strong policy measures. The Cabinet Committee on Security decided to temporarily halt the Indus Waters Treaty and suspend visa services for Pakistani citizens with immediate effect. Additionally, the number of staff at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has been reduced from 55 to 30.

Visas Cancelled from 27 April

The Ministry of External Affairs stated on Thursday that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani citizens will be cancelled from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani citizens will only be valid until 29 April 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in the country must leave India before the revised visa expiry date. Meanwhile, Indian citizens have been strongly advised against travelling to Pakistan, and those currently in Pakistan have been advised to return home as soon as possible.
On Thursday, India briefed top diplomats from around 20 countries on the Pahalgam attack and India’s stance. These countries include the US, UK, Russia, the European Union, Italy, Qatar, Japan, China, Germany, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman, the UAE, and Norway. Their diplomats were summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block.
The terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April, shocked the nation. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured. The terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident has once again heightened tensions in India-Pakistan relations.

