India to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums

58 Leaders to Tour 33 CountriesThe Indian government has formed seven teams of 58 leaders for this mission, who will tour 33 major countries in Europe and the Middle East between 22 and 30 May. These delegations will attempt to explain to these countries that India acted in self-defence against terrorist activities taking place with Pakistan’s support.
Special Focus on UNSC Member CountriesThese delegations aim to convey to globally influential countries, including permanent and temporary members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), that India’s action was justified and necessary. Each team has a Member of Parliament (MP) appointed as team leader, and each team comprises 8 to 9 members. At least one Muslim representative, whether a politician or an ambassador, has been included in all delegations. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been given command of the delegation visiting 5 countries, including the USA.
Shashi Tharoor Given Key ResponsibilityCongress MP Shashi Tharoor has been given command of the delegation to 5 important countries, including the USA. Given Tharoor’s international image and diplomatic experience, he has been given this responsibility to strengthen India’s position in the USA and Western countries.
Which Leader Will Lead Which GroupGroup 1 will be led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.
Group 2 will be led by BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Group 3 will be led by JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha.
Group 4 will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.
Group 5 will be led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Group 6 will be led by DMK’s women’s MP Kanimozhi.
Group 7 will be led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule.
Delegation List
Group-1 (Countries to be visited: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria)Baijayant Panda, MP, BJP
Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, BJP
Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP
Rekha Sharma, MP, BJP
Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, AIMIM
Satnam Singh Sandhu, MP, Nominated
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ambassador Harsh Shringla
Group-2 (Countries to be visited: UK, France, Germany, European Union, Italy, Denmark)Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP, BJP
Dr. Daggubati Purandeswari, MP, BJP
Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ghulam Ali Khatana, MP, Nominated
Dr. Amar Singh, MP, INC
Samik Bhattacharya, MP, BJP
M.J. Akbar
Ambassador Pankaj Saran
Group-3 (Countries to be visited: Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore)Sanjay Kumar Jha, MP, JDU
Aparajita Sarangi, MP, BJP
Yusuf Pathan, MP, AITC
Brijesh Lal, MP, BJP
Dr. John Brittas, MP, CPI(M)
Pradeep Burman, MP, BJP
Hemang Joshi, MP, BJP
Salman Khurshid
Ambassador Mohan Kumar
Group-4 (Countries to be visited: UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone)Shrikant Shinde, MP, Shiv Sena
Bansuri Swaraj, MP, BJP
E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP,IUML
Atul Garg, MP, BJP
Dr. Sameer Pathak, MP, BJP
Suman Kumari Mishra, MP, BJP
S.S. Ahluwalia
Ambassador Sujan Chinoy
Group-5 (Countries to be visited: USA, Panama, Canada, Brazil, Colombia)Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP, INC
Sarfaraz Ahmed, MP, JMM
G.M. Harikrishna Balayogi, MP, TDP
Shashank Mani Tripathi, MP, BJP
Bhubaneshwar Kalita, MP, BJP
Milind Murli Deora, MP, Shiv Sena
Tarunjit Singh Sandhu
Tejasvi Surya, MP, BJP
Group-6 (Countries to be visited: Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, Russia)Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP, DMK
Rajiv Rai, MP, SP
Mian Altaf Ahmed, MP, INC
Captain Brijesh Chautala, MP, BJP
Prem Chand Gupta, MP, BJP
Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP, AAP
Ambassador Manjeev S. Puri
Ambassador Javed Ashraf
Group-7 (Countries to be visited: Egypt, Qatar, Africa, South Africa)Supriya Sule, MP, NCP (SCP)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP, BJP
Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP, AAP
Manish Tewari, MP, INC
Anurag Singh Thakur, MP, BJP
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, MP, BJP
Anand Sharma
V. Muraleedharan
Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin