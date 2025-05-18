scriptIndia to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums | Latest News | Patrika News
India to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums

Following Operation Sindoor, India is now preparing to corner Pakistan on international forums. For this, the government has formed seven teams comprising 58 leaders who will tour 33 countries.

May 18, 2025 / 01:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Multi-party delegation on Operation Sindoor: While India-Pakistan military tensions may have eased, the Indian government is now working on a strategy to corner Pakistan internationally. Following Operation Sindoor, India is now preparing to expose Pakistan on global platforms through soft diplomacy.

58 Leaders to Tour 33 Countries

The Indian government has formed seven teams of 58 leaders for this mission, who will tour 33 major countries in Europe and the Middle East between 22 and 30 May. These delegations will attempt to explain to these countries that India acted in self-defence against terrorist activities taking place with Pakistan’s support.

Special Focus on UNSC Member Countries

These delegations aim to convey to globally influential countries, including permanent and temporary members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), that India’s action was justified and necessary. Each team has a Member of Parliament (MP) appointed as team leader, and each team comprises 8 to 9 members. At least one Muslim representative, whether a politician or an ambassador, has been included in all delegations. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been given command of the delegation visiting 5 countries, including the USA.

Shashi Tharoor Given Key Responsibility

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been given command of the delegation to 5 important countries, including the USA. Given Tharoor’s international image and diplomatic experience, he has been given this responsibility to strengthen India’s position in the USA and Western countries.

Which Leader Will Lead Which Group

Group 1 will be led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.
Group 2 will be led by BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Group 3 will be led by JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha.
Group 4 will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.
Group 5 will be led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Group 6 will be led by DMK’s women’s MP Kanimozhi.
Group 7 will be led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule.

Delegation List

Group-1 (Countries to be visited: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria)

Baijayant Panda, MP, BJP
Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, BJP
Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP
Rekha Sharma, MP, BJP
Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, AIMIM
Satnam Singh Sandhu, MP, Nominated
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ambassador Harsh Shringla

Group-2 (Countries to be visited: UK, France, Germany, European Union, Italy, Denmark)

Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP, BJP
Dr. Daggubati Purandeswari, MP, BJP
Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ghulam Ali Khatana, MP, Nominated
Dr. Amar Singh, MP, INC
Samik Bhattacharya, MP, BJP
M.J. Akbar
Ambassador Pankaj Saran

Group-3 (Countries to be visited: Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore)

Sanjay Kumar Jha, MP, JDU
Aparajita Sarangi, MP, BJP
Yusuf Pathan, MP, AITC
Brijesh Lal, MP, BJP
Dr. John Brittas, MP, CPI(M)
Pradeep Burman, MP, BJP
Hemang Joshi, MP, BJP
Salman Khurshid
Ambassador Mohan Kumar

Group-4 (Countries to be visited: UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone)

Shrikant Shinde, MP, Shiv Sena
Bansuri Swaraj, MP, BJP
E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP,IUML
Atul Garg, MP, BJP
Dr. Sameer Pathak, MP, BJP
Suman Kumari Mishra, MP, BJP
S.S. Ahluwalia
Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

Group-5 (Countries to be visited: USA, Panama, Canada, Brazil, Colombia)

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP, INC
Sarfaraz Ahmed, MP, JMM
G.M. Harikrishna Balayogi, MP, TDP
Shashank Mani Tripathi, MP, BJP
Bhubaneshwar Kalita, MP, BJP
Milind Murli Deora, MP, Shiv Sena
Tarunjit Singh Sandhu
Tejasvi Surya, MP, BJP

Group-6 (Countries to be visited: Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, Russia)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP, DMK
Rajiv Rai, MP, SP
Mian Altaf Ahmed, MP, INC
Captain Brijesh Chautala, MP, BJP
Prem Chand Gupta, MP, BJP
Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP, AAP
Ambassador Manjeev S. Puri
Ambassador Javed Ashraf

Group-7 (Countries to be visited: Egypt, Qatar, Africa, South Africa)

Supriya Sule, MP, NCP (SCP)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP, BJP
Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP, AAP
Manish Tewari, MP, INC
Anurag Singh Thakur, MP, BJP
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, MP, BJP
Anand Sharma
V. Muraleedharan
Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin

