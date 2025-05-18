India to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums

58 Leaders to Tour 33 Countries The Indian government has formed seven teams of 58 leaders for this mission, who will tour 33 major countries in Europe and the Middle East between 22 and 30 May. These delegations will attempt to explain to these countries that India acted in self-defence against terrorist activities taking place with Pakistan’s support.

Special Focus on UNSC Member Countries These delegations aim to convey to globally influential countries, including permanent and temporary members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), that India’s action was justified and necessary. Each team has a Member of Parliament (MP) appointed as team leader, and each team comprises 8 to 9 members. At least one Muslim representative, whether a politician or an ambassador, has been included in all delegations. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been given command of the delegation visiting 5 countries, including the USA.

Shashi Tharoor Given Key Responsibility Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been given command of the delegation to 5 important countries, including the USA. Given Tharoor’s international image and diplomatic experience, he has been given this responsibility to strengthen India’s position in the USA and Western countries.

Which Leader Will Lead Which Group Group 1 will be led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.

Group 2 will be led by BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Group 3 will be led by JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Group 4 will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Group 5 will be led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Group 6 will be led by DMK’s women’s MP Kanimozhi.

Group 7 will be led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule.

Delegation List Group-1 (Countries to be visited: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria) Baijayant Panda, MP, BJP

Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, BJP

Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP

Rekha Sharma, MP, BJP

Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, AIMIM

Satnam Singh Sandhu, MP, Nominated

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ambassador Harsh Shringla

Group-2 (Countries to be visited: UK, France, Germany, European Union, Italy, Denmark) Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP, BJP

Dr. Daggubati Purandeswari, MP, BJP

Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ghulam Ali Khatana, MP, Nominated

Dr. Amar Singh, MP, INC

Samik Bhattacharya, MP, BJP

M.J. Akbar

Ambassador Pankaj Saran

Group-3 (Countries to be visited: Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore) Sanjay Kumar Jha, MP, JDU

Aparajita Sarangi, MP, BJP

Yusuf Pathan, MP, AITC

Brijesh Lal, MP, BJP

Dr. John Brittas, MP, CPI(M)

Pradeep Burman, MP, BJP

Hemang Joshi, MP, BJP

Salman Khurshid

Ambassador Mohan Kumar

Group-4 (Countries to be visited: UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone) Shrikant Shinde, MP, Shiv Sena

Bansuri Swaraj, MP, BJP

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP,IUML

Atul Garg, MP, BJP

Dr. Sameer Pathak, MP, BJP

Suman Kumari Mishra, MP, BJP

S.S. Ahluwalia

Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

Group-5 (Countries to be visited: USA, Panama, Canada, Brazil, Colombia) Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP, INC

Sarfaraz Ahmed, MP, JMM

G.M. Harikrishna Balayogi, MP, TDP

Shashank Mani Tripathi, MP, BJP

Bhubaneshwar Kalita, MP, BJP

Milind Murli Deora, MP, Shiv Sena

Tarunjit Singh Sandhu

Tejasvi Surya, MP, BJP

Group-6 (Countries to be visited: Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, Russia) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP, DMK

Rajiv Rai, MP, SP

Mian Altaf Ahmed, MP, INC

Captain Brijesh Chautala, MP, BJP

Prem Chand Gupta, MP, BJP

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP, AAP

Ambassador Manjeev S. Puri

Ambassador Javed Ashraf