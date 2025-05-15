Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

Following the success of ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, the Indian Army has launched a new operation against terrorism, codenamed ‘OPERATION KELLER’. On Tuesday, the Indian Army eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the dense forest area of Keller in Shopian district, Kashmir. This operation followed precise intelligence provided by the National Rifles unit regarding the terrorists’ presence in the Keller region.
The Army announced the new operation in a post on the social media platform X, stating: “OPERATION KELLER. Based on specific intelligence from the National Rifles unit on 13 May 2025, the Indian Army launched a search operation in Shokhal Keller, Shopian. Three hardcore terrorists were killed in the operation. The operation is still ongoing. This operation was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF.”
Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Eliminated
Reports indicate that an encounter began in Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists, with subsequent firing in Shopian. The Indian Army successfully eliminated the terrorists during the operation. Security forces identified the slain terrorists as Shahid Kutte, Adnan Shafi Dar, and Haris Nazir, all linked to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba. These terrorists were reportedly involved in several terrorist attacks in the valley.
Posters of Pehalgam Attack Culprits
Indian intelligence agencies have put up posters of three terrorists involved in the Pehalgam terror attack in Shopian: Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa. The Army included the slogan “Terror-Free Kashmir” beneath the pictures.
OPERATION SINDOOR Sets a Precedent
Despite the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army remains vigilant along the border. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, where 22 people were killed, India launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ on 7 May, destroying numerous terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. OPERATION SINDOOR serves as a precedent. With the launch of OPERATION KELLER, the Indian Army has once again reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.