scriptIndian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

The Indian army has launched an offensive against terrorism, codenamed ‘Operation KELLER’.

May 15, 2025 / 12:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Following the success of ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, the Indian Army has launched a new operation against terrorism, codenamed ‘OPERATION KELLER’. On Tuesday, the Indian Army eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the dense forest area of Keller in Shopian district, Kashmir. This operation followed precise intelligence provided by the National Rifles unit regarding the terrorists’ presence in the Keller region.
The Army announced the new operation in a post on the social media platform X, stating: “OPERATION KELLER. Based on specific intelligence from the National Rifles unit on 13 May 2025, the Indian Army launched a search operation in Shokhal Keller, Shopian. Three hardcore terrorists were killed in the operation. The operation is still ongoing. This operation was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF.”

Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Eliminated

Reports indicate that an encounter began in Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists, with subsequent firing in Shopian. The Indian Army successfully eliminated the terrorists during the operation. Security forces identified the slain terrorists as Shahid Kutte, Adnan Shafi Dar, and Haris Nazir, all linked to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba. These terrorists were reportedly involved in several terrorist attacks in the valley.
OPERATION SINDOOR

Posters of Pehalgam Attack Culprits

Indian intelligence agencies have put up posters of three terrorists involved in the Pehalgam terror attack in Shopian: Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa. The Army included the slogan “Terror-Free Kashmir” beneath the pictures.

OPERATION SINDOOR Sets a Precedent

Despite the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army remains vigilant along the border. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, where 22 people were killed, India launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ on 7 May, destroying numerous terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. OPERATION SINDOOR serves as a precedent. With the launch of OPERATION KELLER, the Indian Army has once again reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’ - image

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress - image

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim - image

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase - image

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities - image

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM - image

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms - image

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests - image

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity - image

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

News / National News / Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

National News

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

in 5 hours

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

National News

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

in 4 hours

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

in 2 hours

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released: Check District-Wise Exam Schedule

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released: Check District-Wise Exam Schedule

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

National News

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

in 4 hours

Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

Jaipur

Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

20 hours ago

Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

National News

Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

20 hours ago

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.