Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

The Army announced the new operation in a post on the social media platform X, stating: “OPERATION KELLER. Based on specific intelligence from the National Rifles unit on 13 May 2025, the Indian Army launched a search operation in Shokhal Keller, Shopian. Three hardcore terrorists were killed in the operation. The operation is still ongoing. This operation was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF.”

Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Eliminated Reports indicate that an encounter began in Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists, with subsequent firing in Shopian. The Indian Army successfully eliminated the terrorists during the operation. Security forces identified the slain terrorists as Shahid Kutte, Adnan Shafi Dar, and Haris Nazir, all linked to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba. These terrorists were reportedly involved in several terrorist attacks in the valley.

Posters of Pehalgam Attack Culprits Indian intelligence agencies have put up posters of three terrorists involved in the Pehalgam terror attack in Shopian: Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa. The Army included the slogan “Terror-Free Kashmir” beneath the pictures. Indian intelligence agencies have put up posters of three terrorists involved in the Pehalgam terror attack in Shopian: Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa. The Army included the slogan “Terror-Free Kashmir” beneath the pictures.