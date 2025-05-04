scriptIndia's IMF Executive Director, Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Exits Prematurely Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions | Latest News | Patrika News
India's IMF Executive Director, Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Exits Prematurely Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

The Indian government has ordered the termination of services of Dr. Krishnamurti V. Subramanian as India’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

May 04, 2025 / 01:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Government Terminates KV Subramanian from Service: The Indian government has terminated the services of Dr. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, India’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with immediate effect. This decision comes six months before the completion of his three-year term. Subramanian was appointed to this position in August 2022 and assumed office on 1 November 2022. His term was to run until November 2025, but the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) issued an order terminating his services on 30 April 2025.

Reason Not Disclosed

The government has not provided any clear reason for Subramanian’s removal, leading to much speculation. Sources suggest that the decision was taken in the context of rising tensions between India and Pakistan and ahead of an IMF board review meeting on 9 May, which will discuss financial assistance to Pakistan. This is further supported by the article’s links to other news pieces on the subject.

The IMF’s Role

Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their peak following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack and has taken several strong measures in response, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelling Pakistani visas, and imposing trade restrictions. In this context, the Indian government is attempting to block financial assistance to Pakistan at the IMF. Sources say India will raise its concerns about terrorism financing at this meeting and may vote negatively against Pakistan.

Who is KV Subramanian?

Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian served as India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) from 2018 to 2021, becoming the youngest person ever appointed to the post. He holds an Electrical Engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur, an MBA from IIM Calcutta, and a PhD in Financial Economics from the University of Chicago. He has also been involved in expert committees of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Possible Reasons Behind the Decision

Some reports claim that Subramanian questioned the IMF’s data collection and rating systems, leading to disagreements within the organisation. Furthermore, the change in government strategy amidst India-Pakistan tensions is also being linked to this decision. However, the IMF has rejected India’s request, stating that it will review Pakistan’s loan according to its scheduled programme.

