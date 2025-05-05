scriptMajor Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch | Latest News | Patrika News
Major Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Security forces have busted a major terrorist hideout in Surankote, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Five IEDs have been recovered.

JammuMay 05, 2025 / 12:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating. Meanwhile, security forces have thwarted a major terrorist plot. Terrorists were planning a large-scale attack in Poonch after Pahalgam. However, troops successfully preempted their plans. On Monday, security forces seized 5 IEDs, wireless sets, and some clothing from Poonch. Following this, operations are ongoing in the area by the Indian Army’s JKP SOG and Romeo CIF.

5 IEDs Recovered, Wireless Sets and Clothing Seized

Security forces uncovered a terrorist hideout, recovering 5 IEDs, wireless sets, and some clothing. The troops achieved this success in Hari Marote village in Surankot, Poonch. Security forces say this was a terrorist hideout.

Alert on Terrorist Attacks on Jails

Following this discovery in Surankot, security has been tightened at Srinagar Central Jail and Jammu’s Kot Balwal Jail. This is because several terrorists, who assist in attacks, are imprisoned in these jails. This decision was taken following an intelligence alert.
 

Firing Continues on LoC for 11th Day

Pakistan has once again engaged in nefarious activities. During the nights of Sunday and Monday, for the eleventh consecutive day, Pakistani army posts carried out Line of Control (LoC) firing in areas around Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Nowshera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded strongly.

