Modi Warns: Time for Terrorists to Face Consequences

DarbhangaApr 24, 2025 / 03:52 pm

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan. Addressing a gathering in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, PM Modi stated, “The terrorists of Pahalgam will not be spared; they will be obliterated.” This strong message reflects India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. During the event, he paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the April 22nd attack and requested a moment of silence.
Prime Minister Modi said the attack was not just on unarmed tourists — it was a brazen assault on the very soul of India by the nation’s enemies. He asserted, “I want to say in very clear terms that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired will receive a punishment far greater than they can imagine. The punishment will be delivered. Now is the time to wipe out even the remaining vestiges of these terrorists. The will of 1.4 billion Indians will now break the backs of the masters of terror.”

Terrorists Brutally Murdered Innocent Citizens

The Prime Minister expressed the nation’s grief over the brutal killing of innocent citizens in Pahalgam on April 22nd. He stated that countless citizens are heartbroken and that the entire nation stands with the bereaved families. He mentioned that the government is making every effort to ensure the speedy recovery of those still receiving treatment. He highlighted the diversity of the victims, stating that some spoke Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, and even hailed from Bihar, emphasising the shared grief and outrage felt from Kanyakumari to Kargil.
In his address, PM Modi not only adopted a strong stance against terrorism but also emphasised Bihar’s development. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth billions of rupees, including projects related to rural development and women’s empowerment. He said, “Today is Panchayati Raj Diwas, and the entire nation is connected to Mithila and Bihar. These projects will transform the face of Bihar.”
He also highlighted the progress of rural India over the past decade. The PM mentioned that over 200,000 Gram Panchayats have been connected to the internet and more than 550,000 Common Service Centres have been established. Digitisation of Panchayats is facilitating easier access to documents like birth and death certificates. He further noted that alongside the new Parliament building, 30,000 new Panchayat buildings have been constructed. The government has provided over ₹200 billion to Panchayats in the last 10 years to accelerate development in rural areas.

