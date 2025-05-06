Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

scriptNationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th | Latest News | Patrika News
The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed states to conduct a comprehensive civil defence mock drill on 7 May to test and strengthen emergency preparedness in the event of a foreign attack.

BharatMay 06, 2025 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Preparations are underway to deal with potential retaliatory action and its aftermath following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed states to conduct a comprehensive civil defence mock drill on 7 May to test and strengthen emergency preparedness in the event of a foreign attack. This exercise will be held across 244 designated ‘civil defence districts’ nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology (IT) has called for action against social media influencers whose posts appear anti-national. The committee has directed the government to take legal action in this matter and submit its report by 8 May. The committee also highlighted that Islamophobic and anti-Kashmir sentiments are spreading rapidly on social media following the Pahalgam attack, which could further exacerbate communal tensions.

1. Operation of air raid warning sirens.
2. Training students in civil defence measures.

3. Practice of immediate blackouts to reduce visibility during attacks.
4. Concealing important structures to protect them from enemy view.

5. Rehearsing evacuation plans for immediate safe exit in emergencies.

6. Operating hotline/radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

7. Checking the activation of warden services and civil defence services, including fire services.
8. Testing the efficiency of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

9. Cleaning bunkers and trenches.

10. Updating and rehearsing civil defence plans.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Russia has pledged its full support to India in the fight against terrorism. Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and stated that Russia stands shoulder to shoulder with India. The Ministry of External Affairs stated, ‘President Putin reaffirmed Russia’s full support to India in the fight against terrorism. Putin stressed that those guilty of this heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.’

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, referring to the Pahalgam attack, stated that targeting innocent civilians is unacceptable. However, without mentioning potential Indian retaliation, he added that military solutions are not a solution. He also offered to help de-escalate rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Guterres made this statement before attending an informal meeting of the UN Security Council called at Pakistan’s request. This ‘closed-door meeting’ is being convened to consider the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan; however, minutes will not be recorded.

—Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. It is believed that they discussed the security situation.
—Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the issue of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa. The two met in Milan.
—The Indian government is pressing for Pakistan’s inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list and is calling for a review of multilateral funding flows.
—Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada on Monday during the latter’s visit to India. Hamada offered full support to India.
—Rajnath and Hamada discussed the shared fight against terrorism. Both sides stressed the need to enhance cooperation and joint efforts to counter cross-border threats.

