Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

Crackdown on Anti-National Social Media Influencers Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology (IT) has called for action against social media influencers whose posts appear anti-national. The committee has directed the government to take legal action in this matter and submit its report by 8 May. The committee also highlighted that Islamophobic and anti-Kashmir sentiments are spreading rapidly on social media following the Pahalgam attack, which could further exacerbate communal tensions.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has decided to organize Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across the 244 categorized Civil Defence Districts of the country on 07.05.2025. The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to… pic.twitter.com/BvkydYZCXL— DD News (@DDNewslive) May 5, 2025 Ten Types of Exercises 1. Operation of air raid warning sirens. 1. Operation of air raid warning sirens.

2. Training students in civil defence measures. 3. Practice of immediate blackouts to reduce visibility during attacks.

4. Concealing important structures to protect them from enemy view. 5. Rehearsing evacuation plans for immediate safe exit in emergencies. 6. Operating hotline/radio communication links with the Indian Air Force. 7. Checking the activation of warden services and civil defence services, including fire services.

8. Testing the efficiency of control rooms and shadow control rooms. 9. Cleaning bunkers and trenches. 10. Updating and rehearsing civil defence plans. Russia Stands with India In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Russia has pledged its full support to India in the fight against terrorism. Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and stated that Russia stands shoulder to shoulder with India. The Ministry of External Affairs stated, ‘President Putin reaffirmed Russia’s full support to India in the fight against terrorism. Putin stressed that those guilty of this heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.’

Targeting Civilians Unacceptable: Guterres United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, referring to the Pahalgam attack, stated that targeting innocent civilians is unacceptable. However, without mentioning potential Indian retaliation, he added that military solutions are not a solution. He also offered to help de-escalate rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Guterres made this statement before attending an informal meeting of the UN Security Council called at Pakistan’s request. This ‘closed-door meeting’ is being convened to consider the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan; however, minutes will not be recorded.