Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

Six Terrorists Eliminated in Shopian and Tral Encounters Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Army conducted a joint operation resulting in two encounters. Six terrorists were eliminated in intense encounters in Shopian and Tral. Major General Dhananjay Joshi (GOC Victor Force) and IG (Kashmir Range) VK Birdi provided information about the operation.

#WATCH | Srinagar | On anti-terror operations in Kelar & Tral areas, Maj Gen Dhananjay Joshi, GOC V Force, says, "On 12th May, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of 13th May, on detection of some… pic.twitter.com/Pg8M6dIxIP — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025 Terrorists Opened Fire Upon Sighting Security Forces On anti-terror operations in Kelar and Tral areas, Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC V Force, said, "On 12th May, we received information about the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches of Kelar. On the morning of 13th May, upon detecting some movement, our teams challenged the terrorists, who retaliated by opening fire. Our teams eliminated them. The second operation in the Tral area was conducted in a border village."