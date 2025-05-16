scriptOperation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters | Latest News | Patrika News
Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

Operation Keller: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved a major success in a special operation launched against terrorists in the Kashmir Valley following Operation Sindur. The security forces, comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and the CRPF, reported that six terrorists were eliminated in Tral and Shopian.

JammuMay 16, 2025 / 01:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Operation Keller: Following the massacre of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India has responded strongly to Pakistan. India destroyed several terrorist bases in Pakistan in Operation Sindur. Despite this, Pakistan continues its nefarious activities. The morale of Indian soldiers is high following the success of Operation Sindur. Meanwhile, Operation Keller continues in the valley.

Six Terrorists Eliminated in Shopian and Tral Encounters

Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Army conducted a joint operation resulting in two encounters. Six terrorists were eliminated in intense encounters in Shopian and Tral. Major General Dhananjay Joshi (GOC Victor Force) and IG (Kashmir Range) VK Birdi provided information about the operation.

Terrorists Opened Fire Upon Sighting Security Forces

On anti-terror operations in Kelar and Tral areas, Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC V Force, said, “On 12th May, we received information about the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches of Kelar. On the morning of 13th May, upon detecting some movement, our teams challenged the terrorists, who retaliated by opening fire. Our teams eliminated them. The second operation in the Tral area was conducted in a border village.”

Eliminated Terrorists Involved in Multiple Attacks

Major General Dhananjay Joshi stated that while cordoning off this village, the terrorists hid in different houses and fired upon our forces. The challenge at this time was to protect the civilian villagers. Subsequently, three terrorists were eliminated. One of the six terrorists killed, Shahid Kutte, was involved in two major attacks, including an attack on a German tourist. He was also involved in funding activities.

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’ - image

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress - image

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim - image

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase - image

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities - image

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM - image

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms - image

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests - image

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

