Operation Sindoor: Joint Army, Air Force, and Navy Action Targets Terrorist Bases in Pakistan and POK

BharatMay 07, 2025 / 07:55 am

Patrika Desk

#OperationSindoor: Late Tuesday night, India launched retaliatory strikes against those responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Indian Army conducted air strikes on nine terrorist bases in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). The operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, commenced around 2 am, targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK. Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Beasaran on 22 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, stating that they would be pursued “to the ends of the earth.”
In a post on X, the Indian Army declared, “Justice is served… Jai Hind!” The post stated: “A short while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.”
The Ministry of Defence stated that the targets were bases from where terrorist attacks were planned and directed. Indian forces targeted terrorist bases in both Pakistan and PoK. The statement added that Indian missiles targeted terrorist bases in Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad, known to house operatives from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
 

Military Bases Not Targeted

The Ministry of Defence clarified that no Pakistani military installations were targeted during the operation. This ensured the operation’s focus remained on eliminating terrorism, not escalating conflict with the neighbouring country. The action was targeted, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military installations were targeted. India exercised considerable restraint in target selection and execution.

Pakistani Military Responds

The Indian strikes prompted a response from the Pakistani military. According to Dawn News, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed missile strikes in Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad.

Restraint Exercised

Following Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Defence stated: “We specifically avoided targeting any Pakistani military establishment. India exercised considerable restraint in target selection and operation execution. This action follows the brutal terrorist incident in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. We are fulfilling our pledge to ensure accountability for those behind this attack.”

Lashkar Base Targeted

Reporting from Muzaffarabad in PoK, Reuters reported hearing multiple explosions. Citing a Pakistani military spokesperson, broadcaster ARY News reported that India launched missile strikes at three locations within Pakistan, and that Pakistan would retaliate. The New York Times reported that Muzaffarabad residents also heard jets overhead. They stated that a location in a rural area near Muzaffarabad, once used by Lashkar-e-Taiba, was targeted in the strikes.

Jaish-Linked Madrasa Also Targeted

The Pakistani military spokesperson indicated that two other locations were also struck: Bahawalpur in Punjab province, home to a religious madrasa linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Kotli in PoK.

Further Details on Operation Sindoor

The Ministry of Defence stated that India demonstrated exceptional restraint and maturity in target selection and operation execution. This action demonstrates India’s resolve to combat terrorism and hold those responsible accountable. Detailed information regarding ‘Operation Sindoor’ will be released later on Wednesday.

Three Killed in PoK: Pak Army

The Pakistani military spokesperson reported that at least three people were killed and 12 others injured in PoK due to the Indian missile strikes. The Pakistani newspaper Dawn, citing Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, reported strikes on Kotli, Ahmadpur East in Bahawalpur, Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Muridke. A mosque in Ahmadpur was reportedly targeted.

#PahalgamAttack so far we know

