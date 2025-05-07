Operation Sindoor: Joint Army, Air Force, and Navy Action Targets Terrorist Bases in Pakistan and POK

In a post on X, the Indian Army declared, “Justice is served… Jai Hind!” The post stated: “A short while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.”

#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served.Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/Aruatj6OfA— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025 The Ministry of Defence stated that the targets were bases from where terrorist attacks were planned and directed. Indian forces targeted terrorist bases in both Pakistan and PoK. The statement added that Indian missiles targeted terrorist bases in Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad, known to house operatives from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Military Bases Not Targeted The Ministry of Defence clarified that no Pakistani military installations were targeted during the operation. This ensured the operation's focus remained on eliminating terrorism, not escalating conflict with the neighbouring country. The action was targeted, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military installations were targeted. India exercised considerable restraint in target selection and execution.

Akash SAMs shooting down #Pakistani F-16 at Aknoor #Kashmir#OperationSindoor #PKMKB pic.twitter.com/hmYbapaP3p — Bhairav 🔱🕉️ 🇮🇳 (@BhairavVaam) May 6, 2025 Pakistani Military Responds The Indian strikes prompted a response from the Pakistani military. According to Dawn News, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed missile strikes in Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad. The Indian strikes prompted a response from the Pakistani military. According to Dawn News, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed missile strikes in Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad.

CORRECTION | "…Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered." reports Pakistan's Dawn* News — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025 Restraint Exercised Following Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Defence stated: "We specifically avoided targeting any Pakistani military establishment. India exercised considerable restraint in target selection and operation execution. This action follows the brutal terrorist incident in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. We are fulfilling our pledge to ensure accountability for those behind this attack."

#OperationSindoor | पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने ट्वीट किया, “चालाक दुश्मन ने पाकिस्तान में पांच स्थानों पर कायरतापूर्ण हमले किए हैं। भारत द्वारा किए गए इस युद्ध के कृत्य का पाकिस्तान को जोरदार तरीके से जवाब देने का पूरा अधिकार है और जोरदार जवाब दिया जा रहा है। पूरा… pic.twitter.com/D3mY2KvhG8 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 6, 2025 Lashkar Base Targeted Reporting from Muzaffarabad in PoK, Reuters reported hearing multiple explosions. Citing a Pakistani military spokesperson, broadcaster ARY News reported that India launched missile strikes at three locations within Pakistan, and that Pakistan would retaliate. The New York Times reported that Muzaffarabad residents also heard jets overhead. They stated that a location in a rural area near Muzaffarabad, once used by Lashkar-e-Taiba, was targeted in the strikes. Reporting from Muzaffarabad in PoK, Reuters reported hearing multiple explosions. Citing a Pakistani military spokesperson, broadcaster ARY News reported that India launched missile strikes at three locations within Pakistan, and that Pakistan would retaliate. The New York Times reported that Muzaffarabad residents also heard jets overhead. They stated that a location in a rural area near Muzaffarabad, once used by Lashkar-e-Taiba, was targeted in the strikes.

Jaish-Linked Madrasa Also Targeted The Pakistani military spokesperson indicated that two other locations were also struck: Bahawalpur in Punjab province, home to a religious madrasa linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Kotli in PoK.

Further Details on Operation Sindoor The Ministry of Defence stated that India demonstrated exceptional restraint and maturity in target selection and operation execution. This action demonstrates India’s resolve to combat terrorism and hold those responsible accountable. Detailed information regarding ‘Operation Sindoor’ will be released later on Wednesday.