Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

Nine Major Terrorist Bases Targeted In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched airstrikes on terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), delivering a strong response. This surgical operation targeted nine major terrorist bases, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Gulpur, Sawai, and Bilal Camp. Over 90 terrorists are reported to have been killed. This operation was a precise and powerful military response aimed at destroying the roots of terrorism.

Shubham Dwivedi's Wife Aishanya Says, 'This is a True Tribute to My Husband' Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was martyred in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. His wife, Aishanya Dwivedi, emotionally stated, "I want to thank PM Modi for avenging my husband's death. My entire family had faith in him, and his response has strengthened our belief. This is a true tribute to my husband. I believe he will now find peace wherever he is." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army's actions are being lauded across the country. The most emotional response came from the families of the martyrs who lost their loved ones.

'Salute to the Army,' Says Shubham's Father Sanjay Dwivedi Shubham's father, Sanjay Dwivedi, also praised the Indian Army and the government. He said, "Salute to the Army, thank you PM Modi. Relatives of the Pahalgam attack victims have applauded India's strike on Pakistani terrorist infrastructure. This action brings solace to our hearts."

Manjunath's Mother Says, 'My Son's Sacrifice Was Not in Vain' Manjunath Rao, a resident of Shivamogga, Karnataka, was also martyred in the attack. His mother, Sumathi, said, "My son's sacrifice was not in vain. We hoped that PM Modi would take appropriate action, and he did. Operation Sindoor is a very apt name for this action."

Message from Vinay Narwal’s Mother: ‘May the Army Continue to Respond Decisively’ Vinay Narwal, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, and a Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, was also martyred in the Pahalgam attack. His mother, Asha Narwal, said, “I stand with PM Modi for the revenge he has taken. My message to the army personnel is that they should continue to respond decisively to terrorists. This action has brought us great peace.”

Martyrdom of Father and Son from Gujarat; Family Feels Pride Sumit Parmar and his son Yatish Parmar, both from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, were martyred in the attack. Yatish's nephew said, "We are proud of the Army's response 15 days after the incident. The Indian Army and PM Modi did what they said they would. This has given us confidence and strength."

Operation Sindoor – A Decisive Step Against Terrorism Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Army, is now considered a historic and decisive step. It is not only a military victory but also an initiative to deliver justice to the families who lost their loved ones. This action also sends a message that India will no longer silently tolerate any act of terrorism.

The commitment to national security, the strategy of responding to terrorists in their own territory, and this step taken in honour of the martyrs – Operation Sindoor will remain a symbol of India’s policy against terrorism for years to come.

Santosh Jagdale's Wife Emotional After Operation Sindoor The reaction of Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, has also emerged. Jagdale said that this is a strong response to the way the terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters. Hearing the name of this operation brought tears to my eyes. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Modi government.