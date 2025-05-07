Operation Sindoor: ‘Tell Modi’ Terrorists Told Victims’ Wives Before Killing Them; Social Media Outraged

What happened in Pahalgam? In Pahalgam, terrorists questioned tourists about their religion and, after identifying Hindus, gunned them down. After murdering tourists like Manjunath from Karnataka and Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, the terrorists taunted their wives, telling them to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This incident not only raised questions about the nation’s security but also ignited widespread anger at the terrorists’ brazen challenge.

What are people saying on social media? Since the incident, #PahalgamAttack and #JammuKashmir have been trending on X. People are calling the terrorists’ actions cowardly and demanding strict action from the government. Some prominent posts include:

“The terrorists said ‘Tell Modi’, now Modi has told the terrorists that he knows, now listen to me.” Another user wrote, “After destroying the marital bliss of our sisters, the terrorists said, ‘Go tell Modi…’. Modi, by launching Operation Sindoor, has shown that the message reached him.”

Public Anger and Hope The incident has created a climate of unity and anger on social media. Users are advocating for a strong stance against terrorism. Many have written that India will no longer tolerate such challenges silently. One user wrote, “Terrorists think they will spread fear, but India is stronger than ever before.”

90 Terrorists Eliminated With the help of RAW, the Indian armed forces identified nine terrorist hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in PoK. According to Indian intelligence sources, 80 to 90 terrorists were killed in these strikes, with the highest number (25-30) eliminated in Bahawalpur and Muridke camps.