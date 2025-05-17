Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

Munir’s 2:30 AM Call Detailing the Strikes Sharif told Islamabad reporters that General Munir called him at 2:30 am to inform him about the attacks. He described it as a moment of grave concern. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s national IT department, shared a video on X, terming the incident as evidence of the courage and precision of Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in — the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside… pic.twitter.com/b4QbsF7xJh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 16, 2025 Nur Khan Air Base and Other Locations Destroyed in the Attack Malviya wrote, “Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. The Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision and audacity of Operation Sindoor.” Malviya wrote, “Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. The Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision and audacity of Operation Sindoor.”