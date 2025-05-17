scriptOperation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck | Latest News | Patrika News
Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on the morning of 7 May precise Indian strikes on key Pakistani air bases as part of “Operation Sindoor”.

BharatMay 17, 2025 / 08:42 am

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan has acknowledged the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the precise Indian strikes on their major airbases in the early hours of 7 May, as part of Operation Sindoor. This is his first video statement addressing the recent four-day conflict. Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Monument on Friday, Sharif stated that he was woken at 2:30 am by the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, shortly after the commencement of the Indian operation.

Munir’s 2:30 AM Call Detailing the Strikes

Sharif told Islamabad reporters that General Munir called him at 2:30 am to inform him about the attacks. He described it as a moment of grave concern. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s national IT department, shared a video on X, terming the incident as evidence of the courage and precision of Operation Sindoor.

Nur Khan Air Base and Other Locations Destroyed in the Attack

Malviya wrote, “Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. The Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision and audacity of Operation Sindoor.”

Pakistani Military Used Indigenous Technology and Chinese Fighter Jets

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that their Air Force used indigenous technology to defend the country. He also mentioned the use of modern gadgets and technology on Chinese fighter jets. Sharif added, “The discussion everywhere today is about how the Pakistani army responded to India. Our forces launched attacks in Pathankot, Udhampur, and numerous other locations, leaving the enemy with no place to hide.”

