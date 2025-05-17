Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

Munir’s 2:30 AM Call Detailing the Strikes Sharif told Islamabad reporters that General Munir called him at 2:30 am to inform him about the attacks. He described it as a moment of grave concern. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s national IT department, shared a video on X, terming the incident as evidence of the courage and precision of Operation Sindoor.
Nur Khan Air Base and Other Locations Destroyed in the Attack Malviya wrote, “Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. The Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision and audacity of Operation Sindoor.”
Pakistani Military Used Indigenous Technology and Chinese Fighter Jets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that their Air Force used indigenous technology to defend the country. He also mentioned the use of modern gadgets and technology on Chinese fighter jets. Sharif added, “The discussion everywhere today is about how the Pakistani army responded to India. Our forces launched attacks in Pathankot, Udhampur, and numerous other locations, leaving the enemy with no place to hide.”