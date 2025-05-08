Pakistan rains shells on LoC all night, Indian soldier martyred

Poonch district has been the worst affected by the shelling. Pakistani forces also targeted a Gurdwara Sahib near the LOC. Amrik Singh (a Ragi Bhai at the Gurdwara), Amarjeet Singh, Ranjit Singh, and Ruby Kaur were among those killed in the attack, along with several others. The shelling has caused widespread panic, forcing residents to seek shelter in underground bunkers or safer locations within their villages. The shelling occurred in areas near the LOC in Poonch, including Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur, and Kerni. Many homes and vehicles have also been damaged.

Soldier Martyred The Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “GOC and all ranks of WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in Poonch Sector…”

#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling.

We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 7, 2025 Meanwhile, in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, cross-border shelling injured 10 people, including five minors. Three more were injured in Rajouri district. Several houses caught fire due to shelling in the Kanah sector of Kupwara district. Cross-border shelling intensified until the afternoon and continued intermittently thereafter, primarily concentrated in the Poonch sector.