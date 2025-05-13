scriptPakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

Pakistan had claimed to have destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system. Pakistan asserted that its JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed India’s S-400 at Adampur.

BharatMay 13, 2025 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

आदमपुर एयरबेस पर पीएम मोदी

Adampur Airbase: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Adampur airbase in Jalandhar, Punjab, early Tuesday morning. He met with Indian Air Force personnel, boosted their morale, and inquired about Operation Sindur. During this visit, he also exposed another lie propagated by Pakistan. During a period of cross-border skirmishes between India and Pakistan, Pakistan had claimed to have destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system.

PM Modi Pictures Himself with S-400

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has debunked Pakistan’s claim. PM Modi had his photograph taken with the very same air defence system and posted it on his social media platform, X. The picture shows the S-400 standing behind PM Modi. He shared the picture on his social media platform.

Post Shared on X

PM Narendra Modi shared a post on X. While sharing the post, PM Modi wrote: “This morning, I visited Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination, and fearlessness.”

Pakistan’s Claim

Pakistan had claimed to have destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system. Pakistan asserted that its JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed India’s S-400 at Adampur. However, the Indian Army refuted this claim. But the picture PM Modi posted on social media today shows the S-400 intact. This clearly shows that Pakistan’s claim regarding the S-400 was false.

Chants of Vande Mataram

It is understood that PM Modi’s visit is being seen as a demonstration of military preparedness and strategic resolve following the India-Pakistan tension and the success of Operation Sindur. The soldiers raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” reflecting their enthusiasm.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim - image

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase - image

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities - image

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM - image

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms - image

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests - image

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity - image

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire - image

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire - image

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire

News / National News / Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

National News

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

in 5 hours

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

National News

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

in 3 hours

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

55 minutes ago

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Class 12 results declared, 88.39% students pass

Results

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Class 12 results declared, 88.39% students pass

in 3 hours

Latest National News

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

National News

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

in 3 hours

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

55 minutes ago

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

2 hours ago

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

National News

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.