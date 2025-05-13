Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

PM Modi Pictures Himself with S-400 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has debunked Pakistan’s claim. PM Modi had his photograph taken with the very same air defence system and posted it on his social media platform, X. The picture shows the S-400 standing behind PM Modi. He shared the picture on his social media platform.

Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur. pic.twitter.com/G9NmoAZvTR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025 Post Shared on X PM Narendra Modi shared a post on X. While sharing the post, PM Modi wrote: "This morning, I visited Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination, and fearlessness."

Pakistan’s Claim Pakistan had claimed to have destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system. Pakistan asserted that its JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed India’s S-400 at Adampur. However, the Indian Army refuted this claim. But the picture PM Modi posted on social media today shows the S-400 intact. This clearly shows that Pakistan’s claim regarding the S-400 was false.