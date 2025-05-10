Pakistan Targeted 26 Indian Locations: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Ministry of External Affairs Rejects Claims of Damage to Air Force Stations Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri rejected Pakistan’s claims of destroying air force stations in Sirsa and Suratgarh, sharing images to counter these claims.

Ministry of External Affairs Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan’s claims of damaging critical infrastructure are completely false. He reiterated India’s commitment to not escalating tensions if retaliatory action is taken by the Pakistani army. Misri also dismissed Pakistan’s claims of missiles being fired at a religious site, calling them ridiculous.

“Pakistani claims continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, propaganda,” FS slams Pakistan’s misinformation campaign Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/0IxKh1Vu4f#VikramMisri #OperationSindoor #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/22u3EBIK9X— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 10, 2025 Claims of S-400 System and Airfield Destruction Also False Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also stated that Pakistan attempted to run a malicious disinformation campaign. She said, “Its claims of destroying our S-400 systems and airfields in Surat are false.” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also stated that Pakistan attempted to run a malicious disinformation campaign. She said, “Its claims of destroying our S-400 systems and airfields in Surat are false.”

Pakistan Targeted 26 Locations in India: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi In a press briefing by the Indian Army, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi gave updates related to the India-Pakistan tension. Pakistan attempted air incursions at 26 locations. In response, India targeted radar systems and technical installations in Pakistan. Pakistan targeted medical and educational facilities in Kashmir.

#WATCH | Delhi: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says, “After Pakistan deliberately targeted air bases, Indian armed forces took a quick and well-planned retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command & control centres, radar sites and arms store. Pakistan military bases… pic.twitter.com/BoWL3AzOe5 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 Medical Centres and School Premises Also Targeted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that Pakistan misused flight paths under the guise of civilian aircraft. She further explained that Pakistan attempted shelling on the LoC. Pakistan attacked medical centres and school premises. Light arms fire continued in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, and Rajouri. The Indian Army responded strongly. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that Pakistan misused flight paths under the guise of civilian aircraft. She further explained that Pakistan attempted shelling on the LoC. Pakistan attacked medical centres and school premises. Light arms fire continued in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, and Rajouri. The Indian Army responded strongly.

Another Death in Pak Shelling in Jammu Another person died in Pakistan shelling in RS Pura, Jammu. Ashok Kumar, son of Baldev Raj of Biddipur Jatta, died in the Pak shelling while shifting his family to a safer location. Three other family members are reported injured.

Five Deaths So Far Thus, the death toll in the overnight Pak shelling, drone, and missile attacks in the Jammu region has risen to five, including a senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and two Bihar residents from Rajouri town. A woman died in the Mendhar area of Poonch.

Indian Army Responds Decisively, Foils Drone Attack A defence official stated that the Indian Army successfully shot down a Pakistani Army armed drone using L-70 air defence guns in the Kutch sector of Gujarat.

A Pakistan Army armed drone has been brought down successfully by the Indian Army using the L-70 air defence guns in the Kutch sector of Gujarat: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/Ty6voGEavR — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 The Indian Army thwarted a Pakistani drone attack on the western border. Meanwhile, missile debris was recovered from Kutch, Gujarat. The Indian Army thwarted a Pakistani drone attack on the western border. Meanwhile, missile debris was recovered from Kutch, Gujarat.

#WATCH | Projectile debris retrieved from Gujarat’s Kachchh. (Source – Kachchh police) pic.twitter.com/9cZZGyTjku— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 Indian army thwarts Pakistani drone attack along western borderRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/VVE8X2w5C6#IndianArmy #Pakistan #drone pic.twitter.com/O5ZrB4gFiv — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 10, 2025 Terrorist Launch Pad Destroyed in Sialkot, Pakistan BSF Jammu destroyed a terrorist launchpad in Sialkot, Pakistan on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the BSF, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu sector today. In retaliation, the BSF launched a counter-offensive, causing extensive damage to Pakistani Rangers’ posts and assets along the International Border. The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unwavering. BSF Jammu destroyed a terrorist launchpad in Sialkot, Pakistan on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the BSF, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu sector today. In retaliation, the BSF launched a counter-offensive, causing extensive damage to Pakistani Rangers’ posts and assets along the International Border. The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unwavering.

#WATCH | The terrorist launch pad at Looni, district Sialkot, Pakistan opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF. (Source – BSF) pic.twitter.com/DUzgz1Un8K — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 Heads of Three Armed Forces Arrive at Defence Ministry Amidst the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, a meeting is underway at the Defence Ministry with the heads of the three armed forces. The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have arrived at the Defence Ministry in Delhi. A meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled shortly. A press conference will be held by the Ministry of External Affairs at 10 am. Amidst the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, a meeting is underway at the Defence Ministry with the heads of the three armed forces. The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have arrived at the Defence Ministry in Delhi. A meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled shortly. A press conference will be held by the Ministry of External Affairs at 10 am.

Missile Debris Found in Haryana Parts of a missile seen in Sirsa, Haryana are being retrieved by security personnel. A local resident stated, “My son saw it and told me that there was something above us. We saw from our roof that something fell with a loud bang. In the morning we saw that it had fallen near a church.”

#WATCH | Parts of a missile seen in Haryana’s Sirsa are being retrieved by security personnel. (Visuals obtained from locals) pic.twitter.com/lzbx2LYXUp— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 Srinagar: Explosion Debris Falls on Several Houses Parts of a projectile fell in Lasjan, Srinagar this morning following an explosion. The debris landed between several houses. It was a narrow escape for the residents. Ashraf, an eyewitness in Srinagar, said that there was a loud explosion at 5:45 am on Friday. After that, we came here and found an object lying there. We called the local head, who then called the police. They came and recovered it. We didn’t know what it was… there were no casualties. Parts of a projectile fell in Lasjan, Srinagar this morning following an explosion. The debris landed between several houses. It was a narrow escape for the residents. Ashraf, an eyewitness in Srinagar, said that there was a loud explosion at 5:45 am on Friday. After that, we came here and found an object lying there. We called the local head, who then called the police. They came and recovered it. We didn’t know what it was… there were no casualties.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from Lasjan in Srinagar where parts of a projectile crashed this morning after am explosion. The debris landed between a cluster of houses. It was a narrow escape for the residents. pic.twitter.com/Bdgg2T9ITK — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 Locals Stand with Nation and Security Forces Projectile debris was recovered from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, as Pakistan targeted civilian areas. A local resident said that we stand with the nation and our security forces. By the grace of God, nothing except trees has been damaged here. Projectile debris was recovered from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, as Pakistan targeted civilian areas. A local resident said that we stand with the nation and our security forces. By the grace of God, nothing except trees has been damaged here.

Explosions Rock the Valley The Indian Army swiftly responded to these attacks by Pakistan. A drone attack on the Awantipora air force station was thwarted, although a large explosion was heard. Meanwhile, air raid warnings were issued in Chandigarh and Ambala.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Smoke is seen rising after a loud explosion from Dibber area, Udhampur. Air Sirens are being played. pic.twitter.com/UcUrdRb4Pt — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 #WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Smoke is seen rising after a loud explosion in Rajouri pic.twitter.com/b8qBgc0rIj— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 India Responds Decisively Pakistani shelling caused damage to civilian areas in and around Srinagar. The Indian Army has activated surface-to-air missile systems to respond to these attacks. Additionally, firing has been reported in the Nowshera area, where the Indian Army is effectively responding to enemy attacks. Pakistani shelling caused damage to civilian areas in and around Srinagar. The Indian Army has activated surface-to-air missile systems to respond to these attacks. Additionally, firing has been reported in the Nowshera area, where the Indian Army is effectively responding to enemy attacks.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Three loud explosions heard in Akhnoor. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Pm9Px4nWBI— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 #WATCH | Loud explosions are being heard in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir.(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VkjzgY8jYc — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025 Smoke and Sirens After Loud Explosions Smoke and sirens were heard following a loud explosion in the Dibber area of Udhampur. Large explosions also occurred in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, such as Akhnoor and Rajouri, causing damage to houses and property. The successive explosions in Rajouri also endangered civilians there. Smoke and sirens were heard following a loud explosion in the Dibber area of Udhampur. Large explosions also occurred in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, such as Akhnoor and Rajouri, causing damage to houses and property. The successive explosions in Rajouri also endangered civilians there.