Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot
Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

The Indian Army showcased a demonstration of how Indian air defence systems, including the advanced L-70 air defence gun, protected the Golden Temple in Amritsar and other cities in Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

AmritsarMay 19, 2025 / 12:28 pm

Patrika Desk

पाकिस्तान ने स्वर्ण मंदिर को बनाया निशाना, सेना ने नाकाम किया हमला (Photo- ANI)

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan continues its nefarious activities. During India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted an attack on the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Indian Army responded decisively. On 8 May, the army successfully thwarted this Pakistani attack using its robust air defence system. Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15th Infantry Division, revealed this on Monday.

Pakistan Targeted Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Major General Kartik explained that in response to India’s attacks on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the night of 7-8 May, Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar using drones and missiles. The senior Indian Army officer stated that Pakistan lacked any legitimate military targets and was expected to attack civilian and religious sites in India.

Pakistani Army Lacks Legitimate Targets

Speaking to the media, the senior Indian Army officer said that knowing the Pakistani army lacked legitimate targets, it was anticipated they would target Indian military installations, religious sites, and civilian targets. He stated that the Golden Temple was the most prominent among these.

Attack Under the Cover of Darkness Using Drones and Long-Range Missiles

Major General Seshadri stated that the attack on the Golden Temple occurred on the morning of 8 May. Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial attack under the cover of darkness using drones and long-range missiles. He said, “In the darkness of the morning of 8 May, Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial attack with unmanned aerial vehicles, primarily drones and long-range missiles.”

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistan’s Nefarious Plans

He stated that the Indian Army was fully prepared and thus successfully intercepted and destroyed all incoming threats. We were fully prepared as we had anticipated this, and our brave and vigilant army air defence gunners thwarted the Pakistani army’s nefarious plans and shot down all drones and missiles targeting the Golden Temple. Thus, not a single scratch was allowed on our sacred Golden Temple.

