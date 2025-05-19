Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

Pakistan Targeted Amritsar’s Golden Temple Major General Kartik explained that in response to India’s attacks on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the night of 7-8 May, Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar using drones and missiles. The senior Indian Army officer stated that Pakistan lacked any legitimate military targets and was expected to attack civilian and religious sites in India.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Major General Kartik C Seshadri, GOC, 15 Infantry Division says “Indian Army is a professional, righteous and responsible force which in spite of grave provocations, has always responded in a calibrated and measured manner. We target only terrorists in… https://t.co/AAJsOE4zqg pic.twitter.com/z95jbU24qK — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025 Pakistani Army Lacks Legitimate Targets Speaking to the media, the senior Indian Army officer said that knowing the Pakistani army lacked legitimate targets, it was anticipated they would target Indian military installations, religious sites, and civilian targets. He stated that the Golden Temple was the most prominent among these. Speaking to the media, the senior Indian Army officer said that knowing the Pakistani army lacked legitimate targets, it was anticipated they would target Indian military installations, religious sites, and civilian targets. He stated that the Golden Temple was the most prominent among these.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Indian Army shows a demo of how Indian Air Defence systems, including the upgraded L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Golden Temple in Amritsar and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks. pic.twitter.com/acej4SgL3v — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025 Attack Under the Cover of Darkness Using Drones and Long-Range Missiles Major General Seshadri stated that the attack on the Golden Temple occurred on the morning of 8 May. Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial attack under the cover of darkness using drones and long-range missiles. He said, “In the darkness of the morning of 8 May, Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial attack with unmanned aerial vehicles, primarily drones and long-range missiles.” Major General Seshadri stated that the attack on the Golden Temple occurred on the morning of 8 May. Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial attack under the cover of darkness using drones and long-range missiles. He said, “In the darkness of the morning of 8 May, Pakistan launched a large-scale aerial attack with unmanned aerial vehicles, primarily drones and long-range missiles.”