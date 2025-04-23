Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

Photographs of Terrorists Released Photographs of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack have emerged. A photograph circulating on social media shows Suleman Shah, a Pakistani terrorist, standing on the far right. Abu Talha, another Pakistani terrorist, is on the far left. Both are considered puppets of Asim Munir, the cowardly mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack. A local terrorist, Junaid (third person), has already been killed in a previous encounter. In this image, the terrorist is holding an AK-47 and is wearing a kurta-pajama.

Sketches of Three Terrorists Released; High Alert in the Valley Of the seven terrorists involved in the attack, four directly participated, while three others provided backup. Security agencies have released sketches of the attackers, along with a group photograph, to expedite the search. A high alert has been declared in the valley, and search operations are underway throughout the region.

#WATCH | J&K | Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the security situation at Baisaran in Pahalgam, following yesterday’s terror attack, which claimed many lives pic.twitter.com/ZIdolyvnaV — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025 Terrorists Attacked with Deadly Weapons Preliminary investigations reveal that the terrorists used deadly weapons such as American M4 carbines and AK-47s. They arrived at the Baisaran meadow in disguise – some in kurta-pajamas and others in army-like uniforms. According to eyewitnesses, they first separated women and children, identified male tourists by asking for their identities, shot them at close range, and then opened indiscriminate fire. Over 50 cartridges have been recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigations reveal that the terrorists used deadly weapons such as American M4 carbines and AK-47s. They arrived at the Baisaran meadow in disguise – some in kurta-pajamas and others in army-like uniforms. According to eyewitnesses, they first separated women and children, identified male tourists by asking for their identities, shot them at close range, and then opened indiscriminate fire. Over 50 cartridges have been recovered from the scene.

#WATCH | Ganderbal, J&K | The members of the traders’ association hold a protest in Kangan area condemning the #PahalgamTerrorAttack on tourists. pic.twitter.com/7v8VFVjjF4 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025 One Identified as Local Overground Worker According to police sources, one of the attackers has been identified as Adil, a local overground worker (OGW) who recently returned from Pakistan. Locals had seen him in the area before the attack. The identification process for another terrorist is underway, with central agencies collaborating with local police. According to police sources, one of the attackers has been identified as Adil, a local overground worker (OGW) who recently returned from Pakistan. Locals had seen him in the area before the attack. The identification process for another terrorist is underway, with central agencies collaborating with local police.

#WATCH | J&K | Police carry out vehicle checking in Poonch in the wake of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack, which took place yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GjKduzVmEj — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025 Meanwhile, a senior team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the scene on Wednesday. The NIA may soon formally take over the investigation of the attack. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the involvement of terrorists from Pakistan is being confirmed. Meanwhile, a senior team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the scene on Wednesday. The NIA may soon formally take over the investigation of the attack. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the involvement of terrorists from Pakistan is being confirmed.

Amit Shah Meets with Affected Families Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already arrived in Srinagar and met with the affected families to offer condolences. He stated that those responsible for this cowardly attack will not escape. The entire nation now awaits a retaliatory action amidst grief and outrage.