scriptPhotos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed | Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

Photos have emerged of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. They are shown carrying rifles; AK-47s, with body armour and backpacks slung over their shoulders.

JammuApr 23, 2025 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Following a horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies have released sketches of three terrorists believed responsible for the brutal murder of 28 tourists. This attack, which occurred on Tuesday, has sent shockwaves across Jammu and Kashmir and the entire nation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Baisaran, Pahalgam, following Tuesday’s terrorist attack, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Photographs of Terrorists Released

Photographs of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack have emerged. A photograph circulating on social media shows Suleman Shah, a Pakistani terrorist, standing on the far right. Abu Talha, another Pakistani terrorist, is on the far left. Both are considered puppets of Asim Munir, the cowardly mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack. A local terrorist, Junaid (third person), has already been killed in a previous encounter. In this image, the terrorist is holding an AK-47 and is wearing a kurta-pajama.

Sketches of Three Terrorists Released; High Alert in the Valley

Of the seven terrorists involved in the attack, four directly participated, while three others provided backup. Security agencies have released sketches of the attackers, along with a group photograph, to expedite the search. A high alert has been declared in the valley, and search operations are underway throughout the region.

Terrorists Attacked with Deadly Weapons

Preliminary investigations reveal that the terrorists used deadly weapons such as American M4 carbines and AK-47s. They arrived at the Baisaran meadow in disguise – some in kurta-pajamas and others in army-like uniforms. According to eyewitnesses, they first separated women and children, identified male tourists by asking for their identities, shot them at close range, and then opened indiscriminate fire. Over 50 cartridges have been recovered from the scene.

One Identified as Local Overground Worker

According to police sources, one of the attackers has been identified as Adil, a local overground worker (OGW) who recently returned from Pakistan. Locals had seen him in the area before the attack. The identification process for another terrorist is underway, with central agencies collaborating with local police.
Meanwhile, a senior team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the scene on Wednesday. The NIA may soon formally take over the investigation of the attack. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the involvement of terrorists from Pakistan is being confirmed.

Amit Shah Meets with Affected Families

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already arrived in Srinagar and met with the affected families to offer condolences. He stated that those responsible for this cowardly attack will not escape. The entire nation now awaits a retaliatory action amidst grief and outrage.

JK Government Announces Compensation

The Jammu and Kashmir CMO has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased, ₹2 lakh to those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries. Arrangements have been made to transport the victims back to their homes.

#PahalgamAttack so far we know

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed - image

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack - image

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra - image

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia - image

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed - image

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

News / National News / Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

in 4 hours

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

UP News

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

in 3 hours

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

in 2 hours

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

National News

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

in 2 hours

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

National News

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

in 2 hours

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

National News

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

in 1 hour

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

National News

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.