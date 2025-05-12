scriptNo question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

PM Modi stated, “Today, I will also tell the global community that if there is any dialogue with Pakistan, it will be on terror and PoK.”

May 12, 2025 / 09:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

PM Modi Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. This is his first public address following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. PM Modi stated, “We have all witnessed the strength and restraint of our nation in recent days. First and foremost, on behalf of every Indian, I salute the valiant Indian Armed Forces, our intelligence agencies, and our scientists.”

‘Pahalgam Attack Shook the Nation and the World’

Prime Minister Modi further stated that the barbarity displayed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, shook the nation and the world. Innocent civilians celebrating a holiday were brutally murdered in front of their families and children, based solely on their religion. This was a horrific face of terror, an act of cruelty, and a vile attempt to disrupt the harmony of the nation.

‘Army Given Full Freedom’

PM Modi further said that the pain from this terrorist attack was immense for him personally. Following this attack, the entire nation and every political party rose up in unison against terror. We have given the Indian armed forces full freedom to eliminate terrorists. Today, every terrorist and every terrorist organisation knows the consequences of removing the ‘Sindoor’ (vermillion) from the foreheads of our sisters and daughters.

Soldiers Showed Unparalleled Bravery – Modi

The PM stated that our brave soldiers displayed unparalleled bravery in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor. “I dedicate their valour, courage, and prowess to every mother, sister, and daughter of the nation”.

‘Precise Strikes on Terrorist Locations’

PM Modi said that the Indian Army carried out precise strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan. Terrorists never imagined that India could make such a big decision. Such strong decisions are taken when the nation is paramount.

‘Talks Will Be About Terror and PoK’

PM Modi said that I will also tell the global community today that if there are talks with Pakistan, they will be about terror and PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

India Will Respond Decisively – PM Modi

PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in the fight against terror. If there is a terrorist attack, we will respond decisively. We will respond on our terms and in our way. We will take strong action wherever the roots of terrorism originate.

India Will Not Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail

PM Modi said that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. He said that we will not differentiate between the government that supports terrorism and the perpetrators of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the heinous truth of Pakistan. When the slain terrorists were being mourned, senior Pakistani military officers flocked to the scene.

‘Water and Blood Cannot Flow Together’

PM Modi said that India’s stand is very clear. Terror and trade cannot coexist, and water and blood cannot flow together. “My dear countrymen, today is Buddha Purnima, and Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. The path to peace also goes through strength”, he said.

Salute to the Armed Forces – PM Modi

He said that for humanity to progress towards peace and prosperity, for every Indian to live peacefully, and to fulfill the dream of a developed India, it is very important for India to be powerful. When necessary, it is also important to use this power. India has done just that in the last few days. Once again, I salute the Indian Army and the Armed Forces.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM - image

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms - image

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests - image

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity - image

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire - image

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire - image

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’ - image

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

Doval Speaks with Chinese Counterpart, Appeals for Peace in India-Pakistan Relations - image

Doval Speaks with Chinese Counterpart, Appeals for Peace in India-Pakistan Relations

India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation - image

India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation

News / National News / No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

in a moment

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

National News

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

4 hours ago

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

7 hours ago

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

National News

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

8 hours ago

Latest National News

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

National News

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

in 1 hour

32 Airports Launch Civil Aviation Services With Immediate Effect

National News

32 Airports Launch Civil Aviation Services With Immediate Effect

2 hours ago

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

National News

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

4 hours ago

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

7 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.