No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

‘Pahalgam Attack Shook the Nation and the World’ Prime Minister Modi further stated that the barbarity displayed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, shook the nation and the world. Innocent civilians celebrating a holiday were brutally murdered in front of their families and children, based solely on their religion. This was a horrific face of terror, an act of cruelty, and a vile attempt to disrupt the harmony of the nation.

‘Army Given Full Freedom’ PM Modi further said that the pain from this terrorist attack was immense for him personally. Following this attack, the entire nation and every political party rose up in unison against terror. We have given the Indian armed forces full freedom to eliminate terrorists. Today, every terrorist and every terrorist organisation knows the consequences of removing the ‘Sindoor’ (vermillion) from the foreheads of our sisters and daughters.

Soldiers Showed Unparalleled Bravery – Modi The PM stated that our brave soldiers displayed unparalleled bravery in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor. “I dedicate their valour, courage, and prowess to every mother, sister, and daughter of the nation”.

‘Precise Strikes on Terrorist Locations’ PM Modi said that the Indian Army carried out precise strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan. Terrorists never imagined that India could make such a big decision. Such strong decisions are taken when the nation is paramount.

‘Talks Will Be About Terror and PoK’ PM Modi said that I will also tell the global community today that if there are talks with Pakistan, they will be about terror and PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

India Will Respond Decisively – PM Modi PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in the fight against terror. If there is a terrorist attack, we will respond decisively. We will respond on our terms and in our way. We will take strong action wherever the roots of terrorism originate.

India Will Not Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail PM Modi said that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. He said that we will not differentiate between the government that supports terrorism and the perpetrators of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the heinous truth of Pakistan. When the slain terrorists were being mourned, senior Pakistani military officers flocked to the scene.

‘Water and Blood Cannot Flow Together’ PM Modi said that India’s stand is very clear. Terror and trade cannot coexist, and water and blood cannot flow together. “My dear countrymen, today is Buddha Purnima, and Lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. The path to peace also goes through strength”, he said.