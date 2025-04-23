Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

Pahalgam Attack: A major terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack resulted in the death of 28 people. Following the Pahalgam incident, a CCS meeting was held at PM Modi’s residence. After this meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs held a press conference. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India is withdrawing from the Indus Waters Treaty and the Pakistan High Commission in India is being closed. All Pakistanis present in India have been asked to leave the country within the next 48 hours.
Information Provided About the Attack
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press conference, stated that a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. The CCS was briefed in detail about the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The CCS strongly condemned the attack and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Understanding the gravity of this terrorist attack, the CCS took the following decisions: 1. The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty will be suspended with immediate effect until Pakistan reliably and irrevocably abandons its support for cross-border terrorism.
2. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed the border with valid approvals can return via that route before May 1, 2025. 3. Pakistani citizens will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visa. Any SVES visas issued to Pakistani citizens in the past will be considered cancelled. Any Pakistani citizen present in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave the country.
4. The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have one week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the High Commission in Islamabad. These positions in the respective High Commissions will be considered abolished. Five support staff of the service advisors from both High Commissions will also be withdrawn.
5. The total number of High Commission staff will be reduced from the current 55 to 30, to be achieved through further reductions by May 1, 2025.
All-Party Meeting to be Held on Thursday
Following the Pahalgam attack, the central government has decided to call an all-party meeting on Thursday, chaired by PM Modi. This meeting will be held in the Parliament Annex.
Response from Pakistan
Following the Pahalgam attack and India’s first strike against Pakistan, former Pakistani Minister Chaudhry Fawad responded. Regarding the holding of the Indus Waters Treaty, he stated that India cannot do so under international law.
Instructions to Maintain Vigilance
The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and instructed all forces to maintain high alert. A resolution was taken to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice and hold their sponsors accountable. Similar to the recent extradition of Tahwwur Rana, India will continue its efforts to find those who have committed or conspired to enable terrorist acts.