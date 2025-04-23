Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

Information Provided About the Attack Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press conference, stated that a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. The CCS was briefed in detail about the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The CCS strongly condemned the attack and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Understanding the gravity of this terrorist attack, the CCS took the following decisions: 1. The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty will be suspended with immediate effect until Pakistan reliably and irrevocably abandons its support for cross-border terrorism.

2. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed the border with valid approvals can return via that route before May 1, 2025. 3. Pakistani citizens will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visa. Any SVES visas issued to Pakistani citizens in the past will be considered cancelled. Any Pakistani citizen present in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave the country.

4. The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have one week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the High Commission in Islamabad. These positions in the respective High Commissions will be considered abolished. Five support staff of the service advisors from both High Commissions will also be withdrawn.

All-Party Meeting to be Held on Thursday Following the Pahalgam attack, the central government has decided to call an all-party meeting on Thursday, chaired by PM Modi. This meeting will be held in the Parliament Annex. 5. The total number of High Commission staff will be reduced from the current 55 to 30, to be achieved through further reductions by May 1, 2025.

India under international law cannot put Indian Basin treaty in abeyance, it will be gross violation of treaty law, this childish decision ll effect only poor farmers of Punjab and Sindh. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 23, 2025 Response from Pakistan Following the Pahalgam attack and India's first strike against Pakistan, former Pakistani Minister Chaudhry Fawad responded. Regarding the holding of the Indus Waters Treaty, he stated that India cannot do so under international law.