scriptPahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post | PM Modi Announces Five Key Decisions After Pahalgam Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

Following the Pahalgam attack, the central government has decided to call an all-party meeting on Thursday, chaired by PM Modi.

BharatApr 23, 2025 / 10:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Attack
Pahalgam Attack: A major terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack resulted in the death of 28 people. Following the Pahalgam incident, a CCS meeting was held at PM Modi’s residence. After this meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs held a press conference. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India is withdrawing from the Indus Waters Treaty and the Pakistan High Commission in India is being closed. All Pakistanis present in India have been asked to leave the country within the next 48 hours.

Information Provided About the Attack

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press conference, stated that a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. The CCS was briefed in detail about the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The CCS strongly condemned the attack and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Understanding the gravity of this terrorist attack, the CCS took the following decisions:

1. The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty will be suspended with immediate effect until Pakistan reliably and irrevocably abandons its support for cross-border terrorism.
2. The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed the border with valid approvals can return via that route before May 1, 2025.

3. Pakistani citizens will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visa. Any SVES visas issued to Pakistani citizens in the past will be considered cancelled. Any Pakistani citizen present in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave the country.
4. The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have one week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the High Commission in Islamabad. These positions in the respective High Commissions will be considered abolished. Five support staff of the service advisors from both High Commissions will also be withdrawn.
5. The total number of High Commission staff will be reduced from the current 55 to 30, to be achieved through further reductions by May 1, 2025.

All-Party Meeting to be Held on Thursday

Following the Pahalgam attack, the central government has decided to call an all-party meeting on Thursday, chaired by PM Modi. This meeting will be held in the Parliament Annex.

Response from Pakistan

Following the Pahalgam attack and India’s first strike against Pakistan, former Pakistani Minister Chaudhry Fawad responded. Regarding the holding of the Indus Waters Treaty, he stated that India cannot do so under international law.
 

Instructions to Maintain Vigilance

The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and instructed all forces to maintain high alert. A resolution was taken to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice and hold their sponsors accountable. Similar to the recent extradition of Tahwwur Rana, India will continue its efforts to find those who have committed or conspired to enable terrorist acts.

#PahalgamAttack so far we know

Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post - image

Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed - image

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack - image

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra - image

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia - image

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed - image

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

News / National News / Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

National News

Pahalgam terror attack: India suspends Indus Water Treaty, shuts Attari border post

in 4 hours

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

3 hours ago

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

UP News

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

3 hours ago

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

5 hours ago

Latest National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

3 hours ago

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

5 hours ago

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

National News

PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

5 hours ago

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

National News

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.