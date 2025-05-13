PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

India’s Second Largest Airbase Adampur Airbase, India’s second largest Air Force base, played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force carried out precise strikes on Pakistani terrorist targets. During his interaction with the personnel, PM Modi lauded their bravery and dedication, stating, “It is because of your courage and sacrifice that the country is safe. You are the pride of the nation.” Adampur Airbase, India’s second largest Air Force base, played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force carried out precise strikes on Pakistani terrorist targets. During his interaction with the personnel, PM Modi lauded their bravery and dedication, stating, “It is because of your courage and sacrifice that the country is safe. You are the pride of the nation.”

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह आदमपुर एयरबेस पहुंचे। वायुसेना के जवानों ने उन्हें जानकारी दी और उन्होंने बहादुर जवानों से बातचीत भी की। pic.twitter.com/RZ5kpXFm1I — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 13, 2025 Interaction with Soldiers The Prime Minister sought information from the Air Force personnel about Operation Sindoor and recent developments. He also engaged in informal conversations with the soldiers and inquired about their families. In his address, PM Modi emphatically stated that India's armed forces are fully prepared to meet any challenge and that no compromise will be made on the nation's security.

#WATCH प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और सशस्त्र बलों के सदस्यों ने 'वंदे मातरम' और 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे लगाए। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सुबह वायुसेना स्टेशन आदमपुर पहुंचे और बहादुर वायु योद्धाओं और सैनिकों से मुलाकात की। pic.twitter.com/JjfYlTDyVp— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 13, 2025 Social Media Updates On the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote about his visit, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for their courage, determination and fearlessness."

Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. pic.twitter.com/RYwfBfTrV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025 This visit comes after a recent ceasefire mediated by the US following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan had claimed an attack on Adampur Airbase, a claim India refuted, showcasing the strength of its air defence systems. This visit comes after a recent ceasefire mediated by the US following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan had claimed an attack on Adampur Airbase, a claim India refuted, showcasing the strength of its air defence systems.