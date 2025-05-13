PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

India-Pakistan Conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Airbase in Punjab on Tuesday morning. During his visit, he met with Indian Air Force personnel and boosted their morale. PM Modi praised the soldiers’ bravery, determination, and selfless service, stating, “India will always be grateful to its armed forces.”
India’s Second Largest Airbase
Adampur Airbase, India’s second largest Air Force base, played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force carried out precise strikes on Pakistani terrorist targets. During his interaction with the personnel, PM Modi lauded their bravery and dedication, stating, “It is because of your courage and sacrifice that the country is safe. You are the pride of the nation.”
Interaction with Soldiers
The Prime Minister sought information from the Air Force personnel about Operation Sindoor and recent developments. He also engaged in informal conversations with the soldiers and inquired about their families. In his address, PM Modi emphatically stated that India’s armed forces are fully prepared to meet any challenge and that no compromise will be made on the nation’s security.
Social Media Updates
On the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote about his visit, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for their courage, determination and fearlessness.”
This visit comes after a recent ceasefire mediated by the US following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan had claimed an attack on Adampur Airbase, a claim India refuted, showcasing the strength of its air defence systems.
Appreciation for Soldiers
PM Modi’s visit is seen as a morale-boosting measure for the soldiers. Senior BJP leaders, such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, have also praised the Prime Minister’s leadership and the bravery of the soldiers. Pictures and videos of the PM’s visit to Adampur are going viral on social media, with people describing his initiative as a symbol of patriotism and respect for the soldiers.