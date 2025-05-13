scriptPM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station (AFS) in Punjab. Images of his visit were shared on social media.

Chandigarh PunjabMay 13, 2025 / 01:29 pm

Patrika Desk

India-Pakistan Conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Airbase in Punjab on Tuesday morning. During his visit, he met with Indian Air Force personnel and boosted their morale. PM Modi praised the soldiers’ bravery, determination, and selfless service, stating, “India will always be grateful to its armed forces.”
PM Modi at

India’s Second Largest Airbase

Adampur Airbase, India’s second largest Air Force base, played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Air Force carried out precise strikes on Pakistani terrorist targets. During his interaction with the personnel, PM Modi lauded their bravery and dedication, stating, “It is because of your courage and sacrifice that the country is safe. You are the pride of the nation.”

Interaction with Soldiers

The Prime Minister sought information from the Air Force personnel about Operation Sindoor and recent developments. He also engaged in informal conversations with the soldiers and inquired about their families. In his address, PM Modi emphatically stated that India’s armed forces are fully prepared to meet any challenge and that no compromise will be made on the nation’s security.

Social Media Updates

On the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote about his visit, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for their courage, determination and fearlessness.”
This visit comes after a recent ceasefire mediated by the US following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan had claimed an attack on Adampur Airbase, a claim India refuted, showcasing the strength of its air defence systems.

Appreciation for Soldiers

PM Modi’s visit is seen as a morale-boosting measure for the soldiers. Senior BJP leaders, such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, have also praised the Prime Minister’s leadership and the bravery of the soldiers. Pictures and videos of the PM’s visit to Adampur are going viral on social media, with people describing his initiative as a symbol of patriotism and respect for the soldiers.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase - image

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities - image

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM - image

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms - image

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests - image

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity - image

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire - image

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire - image

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’ - image

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

News / National News / PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

National News

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

in 4 hours

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

in 33 minutes

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Class 12 results declared, 88.39% students pass

Results

CBSE 12th Result 2025: Class 12 results declared, 88.39% students pass

in 4 hours

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

37 minutes ago

Latest National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

in 33 minutes

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

37 minutes ago

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

National News

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

12 hours ago

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

National News

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.