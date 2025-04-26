Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

Six Terrorists’ Homes Demolished in the Valley Security forces continue their action in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, six terrorists’ homes have been demolished in the valley. The army demolished the homes of Lashkar terrorists in Shopian, Pulwama, and Kulgam. Sources suggest that the army may carry out even larger operations in the coming days.

#WATCH | Shopian, J&K: Visuals of a destroyed house in Chotipora, allegedly linked to a terrorist pic.twitter.com/8zJVny1YtS — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2025 Firing from Pakistani Military Posts, Army Responds Strongly Following the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Pakistan has been engaging in firing across the Line of Control (LoC). Incidents of firing from the Pakistani side have been reported over the past two days. The Indian Army has responded strongly to this firing from Pakistani military posts. The army reported that on the night of 25-26 April, firing was carried out from various Pakistani army posts across the LoC in Kashmir. This firing, using small arms, was unprovoked. Indian soldiers responded appropriately with small arms fire. According to the army, there are no reports of casualties in this firing. Earlier, on Friday, there was also firing across the LoC. This firing was also initiated by Pakistan. The Indian Army responded effectively to this firing. Following the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Pakistan has been engaging in firing across the Line of Control (LoC). Incidents of firing from the Pakistani side have been reported over the past two days. The Indian Army has responded strongly to this firing from Pakistani military posts. The army reported that on the night of 25-26 April, firing was carried out from various Pakistani army posts across the LoC in Kashmir. This firing, using small arms, was unprovoked. Indian soldiers responded appropriately with small arms fire. According to the army, there are no reports of casualties in this firing. Earlier, on Friday, there was also firing across the LoC. This firing was also initiated by Pakistan. The Indian Army responded effectively to this firing.

General Upendra Dwivedi Takes Stock of Security Arrangements The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The army chief held several important meetings here. The army chief met with the Lieutenant Governor. The army chief took stock of the security arrangements from the state’s Director General of Police. The army chief also inspected military preparations with the chief of the army’s Northern Command, Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindranath Kumar, the army’s vice chief, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, and the GOC of 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava.

Major Action Against Infiltrators, Over 500 Detained Gujarat Police, in a large-scale operation against infiltrators, has detained over 557 people in Ahmedabad and Surat. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended 457 infiltrators in the Chandola area, while Surat police detained over 100 Bangladeshi citizens in various areas. Interrogation is underway, and they will be deported after the investigation is complete. Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, said that this operation was carried out on the instructions of the Minister of State for Home, DGP, and Police Commissioner. 70 out of 127 Bangladeshi citizens apprehended in earlier investigations have already been deported. Gujarat Police, in a large-scale operation against infiltrators, has detained over 557 people in Ahmedabad and Surat. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended 457 infiltrators in the Chandola area, while Surat police detained over 100 Bangladeshi citizens in various areas. Interrogation is underway, and they will be deported after the investigation is complete. Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, said that this operation was carried out on the instructions of the Minister of State for Home, DGP, and Police Commissioner. 70 out of 127 Bangladeshi citizens apprehended in earlier investigations have already been deported.

Over 550 Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Gujarat operations Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/NuuktkcjCp#IllegalImmigrant #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/6Cwc8g3Ci9— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 26, 2025 UN Security Council Condemns Attack, Emphasises Accountability The United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Beasaran Valley of Pahalgam. Council members called for holding accountable the organisers, perpetrators, and financiers who promote terrorist activities. In this attack, which occurred on April 22nd, 26 people were shot dead. The United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Beasaran Valley of Pahalgam. Council members called for holding accountable the organisers, perpetrators, and financiers who promote terrorist activities. In this attack, which occurred on April 22nd, 26 people were shot dead.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the 15-member Security Council reiterated that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes a threat to international peace and security. Member states expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, the Government of India, and the Government of Nepal. They wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.