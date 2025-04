Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India. On his return journey, PM Modi did not use Pakistani airspace.

Apr 23, 2025

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has sent shockwaves across the nation. On 22 April, Islamic terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. The tourists were murdered after being questioned about their religion. So far, 28 deaths have been reported, with 20 others injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and returned to India. This morning, after returning to the country, PM Modi held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (S. Jaishankar) and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Ajit Doval) to discuss the terrorist attack. PM Modi used an alternative route while returning from Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi avoids Pakistani Airspace PM Modi used Pakistani airspace while travelling to Saudi Arabia. However, on his return journey, his plane avoided Pakistani airspace, taking a different route. During the return journey, PM Modi’s plane flew directly over the Arabian Sea, crossed the Indian peninsula, and entered via Gujarat before reaching Delhi. @PMOIndia avoids Pak airspace as he returns to India. His IAF Boeing 777-300 (K7067) had flown over Pak airspace when he travelled to Riyadh on his outward journey. pic.twitter.com/wLE0vPnxuZ — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) April 23, 2025