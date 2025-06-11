Rajasthan Wedding Party Collision: Five Dead, Including Bride

According to police, the accident occurred around 6 am on National Highway 148, near Bhatkabas village in the Raisar police station area. A vehicle carrying wedding guests veered off course and collided with an oncoming container truck. Five people, including the bride, died at the scene.

Raisar police arrived at the scene and transported the injured to NIMS Hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary. Police have informed the families. Post-mortems will be conducted after the families arrive.

Identification of the Deceased The wedding party, from Guddapok police station, Udaipurwati, Jhunjhunu district, was returning from Madhya Pradesh, carrying the bride in their vehicle, via the Dausa-Manoharpur highway. Near Bhattkabas crossing in the Raisar police station area, a container truck, overtaking a truck, collided with their vehicle. The accident resulted in the deaths of five people: the bride, Bharti Meena (18), from Manjali, Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh; Jeetu Kumawat (33); Subhash Meena (28), from Aaspur police station, Srimadhopur, Sikar district; and Ravi Kumar Meena (17), from Bugala police station, Gudhagorji, Jhunjhunu. Eight others sustained serious injuries.

Cause of the Accident A container truck carrying medicines was travelling from Haryana to Indore. Approximately 500 metres from the police station, near Bhatkabas village on National Highway 148 (Dausa-Manoharpur), a driver attempted to overtake, resulting in a collision with the oncoming container truck.

Aftermath of the Accident The occupants of the vehicle were returning from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh. Around 13 people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Five, including the bride and groom, died. The accident caused immediate chaos and turned the wedding celebrations into mourning. Police worked to extricate the injured and transport them to the hospital.