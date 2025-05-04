scriptRussia Bolsters India's Defences Amidst Tensions with Pakistan: Delivery of Igla-S Missiles | Latest News | Patrika News
Russia Bolsters India's Defences Amidst Tensions with Pakistan: Delivery of Igla-S Missiles

Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Russia has supplied India with a new batch of advanced Igla-S man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS).

May 04, 2025 / 04:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army has received a significant boost in its capabilities. Russia has delivered a new batch of state-of-the-art Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) to India. These systems are capable of swiftly neutralising enemy fighter jets, helicopters, and drones. This delivery comes at a time of heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Let’s explore the features and strategic importance of this lethal missile system.

Igla-S Missile Features

Shoulder-Launched Missile: The Igla-S is a MANPADS, easily launched from the soldier’s shoulder. Weighing only 10.8 kilograms (missile) and 18 kilograms (entire system), it offers significant battlefield mobility.

6-Kilometre Range: This missile boasts a range of 5 to 6 kilometres and can engage targets at altitudes up to 3.5 kilometres. It is effective against low-flying enemy drones, fighter jets, and helicopters.
Infrared Seeker Technology: The Igla-S utilises infrared (IR) seeker technology, tracking the heat signature of an enemy aircraft’s engine. This makes it difficult to detect by radar, enhancing its effectiveness in combat.

High Speed and Accuracy: The missile travels at a speed of 2266 kilometres per hour, leaving little chance for the enemy to evade. Its 1.17-kilogram warhead is powerful enough to destroy even small targets.
360-Degree Targeting: The Igla-S can track and destroy targets from a 360-degree angle, making it effective against aerial threats from any direction.

Strategic Importance

Strengthening Defence Against Pakistan and China: Recent instances of Pakistan using drones for weapon smuggling and increased surveillance activities by China along the border have necessitated strengthening India’s air defence capabilities. The deployment of Igla-S will significantly enhance the Indian Army’s capabilities, particularly along the western and northern borders.
Emergency Procurement: This deal, worth approximately ₹260 crore, was completed under the Indian government’s emergency procurement policy. The process for procuring 48 launchers and 90 additional missiles has also begun.

Boosting Make-in-India: Russia has granted India permission for licensed production of the Igla-S. Indian companies, such as Adani Defence, will collaborate with the Russian company Rosoboronexport to manufacture this missile in India, thereby promoting indigenous defence production.

Border Deployment

According to defence sources, Igla-S missiles are being deployed at forward posts, particularly along the western and northern borders. These missiles will provide Indian Army air defence units with the capability for swift and precise countermeasures. Additionally, the army has deployed an indigenous integrated drone detection and interdiction system capable of destroying drones from a distance of 8 kilometres.

India-Russia Military Cooperation

Russia has long been a major arms supplier to India. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia accounted for 45% of India’s arms imports between 2018 and 2022. The Igla-S deal is another example of this strong military cooperation. Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Rosoboronexport, the Russian arms export agency, stated, “Starting the production of Igla-S in India is strategically important for both countries.”

