Russia Bolsters India's Defences Amidst Tensions with Pakistan: Delivery of Igla-S Missiles

Igla-S Missile Features Shoulder-Launched Missile: The Igla-S is a MANPADS, easily launched from the soldier’s shoulder. Weighing only 10.8 kilograms (missile) and 18 kilograms (entire system), it offers significant battlefield mobility. 6-Kilometre Range: This missile boasts a range of 5 to 6 kilometres and can engage targets at altitudes up to 3.5 kilometres. It is effective against low-flying enemy drones, fighter jets, and helicopters.

Infrared Seeker Technology: The Igla-S utilises infrared (IR) seeker technology, tracking the heat signature of an enemy aircraft’s engine. This makes it difficult to detect by radar, enhancing its effectiveness in combat. High Speed and Accuracy: The missile travels at a speed of 2266 kilometres per hour, leaving little chance for the enemy to evade. Its 1.17-kilogram warhead is powerful enough to destroy even small targets.

360-Degree Targeting: The Igla-S can track and destroy targets from a 360-degree angle, making it effective against aerial threats from any direction. Strategic Importance Strengthening Defence Against Pakistan and China: Recent instances of Pakistan using drones for weapon smuggling and increased surveillance activities by China along the border have necessitated strengthening India’s air defence capabilities. The deployment of Igla-S will significantly enhance the Indian Army’s capabilities, particularly along the western and northern borders.

Emergency Procurement: This deal, worth approximately ₹260 crore, was completed under the Indian government’s emergency procurement policy. The process for procuring 48 launchers and 90 additional missiles has also begun. Boosting Make-in-India: Russia has granted India permission for licensed production of the Igla-S. Indian companies, such as Adani Defence, will collaborate with the Russian company Rosoboronexport to manufacture this missile in India, thereby promoting indigenous defence production.

Border Deployment According to defence sources, Igla-S missiles are being deployed at forward posts, particularly along the western and northern borders. These missiles will provide Indian Army air defence units with the capability for swift and precise countermeasures. Additionally, the army has deployed an indigenous integrated drone detection and interdiction system capable of destroying drones from a distance of 8 kilometres.