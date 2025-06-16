scriptSecond Black Box Recovered in Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Second Black Box Recovered in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The second black box from the Ahmedabad plane crash on 12 June has been recovered. This will now facilitate the investigation into the causes of the accident.

Jun 16, 2025 / 11:02 am

Patrika Desk

A significant development has occurred in the investigation of the devastating Air India plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on 12 June 2025. Investigating agencies have recovered the second black box from the wreckage. Following the recovery of the first black box, this new development will further accelerate the process of determining the causes of the accident.

Accident within 5 minutes of takeoff

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in the residential area of Meghaninagar just 5 minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, en route to London. Of the 242 people on board, 241 perished, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Only one passenger, Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, miraculously survived.

Second black box aids investigation

Teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are investigating the accident. The first black box, the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), was recovered from the roof of a hostel of BJ Medical College within 28 hours of the accident. Now, the second black box, the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), has also been retrieved from the wreckage.

Two main devices in the black boxes

Flight Data Recorder (FDR): This records the aircraft’s speed, altitude, engine status, flight path, and other technical information.

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR): This records conversations between pilots and crew in the cockpit, communication with Air Traffic Control (ATC), and other audio signals.
Data from both devices will provide a second-by-second account of the final moments before the accident, helping to determine whether the crash was caused by technical malfunction, human error, weather conditions, or some other factor.

International cooperation in the investigation

Given the accident’s severity, the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are assisting India in the investigation. Boeing, the manufacturer of the crashed aircraft, has also sent its technical team to assist in the investigation. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated, “The recovery of the second black box is a crucial step in the investigation. We will ascertain the causes of the accident with complete transparency.”

Conspiracy angle?

Several questions have arisen following the accident. Some attribute it to technical malfunction, while others suspect a cyberattack or conspiracy. However, investigating agencies have so far stated that they have not found any concrete evidence of a conspiracy or explosion. Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also launched a parallel investigation and has collected other evidence, including a Digital Video Recorder (DVR), from the wreckage.

Questions raised about Boeing again

This accident is the first major incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, raising questions again about the company’s safety standards. Previously, Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpur (सैम सालेहपुर) had warned about flaws in the 787’s construction. The DGCA has ordered increased safety checks for all Air India Boeing 787 aircraft.

Rescue operation and relief efforts

Following the accident, the Gujarat government immediately activated disaster management units. The fire was so intense, due to over one hundred thousand litres of fuel on board the aircraft, that rescue operations were significantly hampered. The recovery of all bodies is almost complete, and DNA testing is underway to identify the deceased. The Tata Group has announced financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the families of the victims.

Investigation findings

Both black boxes will now be sent to a specialized forensic lab where their data will be decoded. According to experts, a preliminary investigation report could be released within 10-15 days if the black boxes haven’t suffered significant damage. This report may reveal the causes of the accident, such as engine failure, incorrect flap settings, or other technical malfunctions.

News / National News / Second Black Box Recovered in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

