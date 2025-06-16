Second Black Box Recovered in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Accident within 5 minutes of takeoff Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in the residential area of Meghaninagar just 5 minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, en route to London. Of the 242 people on board, 241 perished, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Only one passenger, Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, miraculously survived.

Second black box aids investigation Teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are investigating the accident. The first black box, the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), was recovered from the roof of a hostel of BJ Medical College within 28 hours of the accident. Now, the second black box, the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), has also been retrieved from the wreckage.

Two main devices in the black boxes Flight Data Recorder (FDR): This records the aircraft’s speed, altitude, engine status, flight path, and other technical information. Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR): This records conversations between pilots and crew in the cockpit, communication with Air Traffic Control (ATC), and other audio signals.

Data from both devices will provide a second-by-second account of the final moments before the accident, helping to determine whether the crash was caused by technical malfunction, human error, weather conditions, or some other factor.

International cooperation in the investigation Given the accident’s severity, the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are assisting India in the investigation. Boeing, the manufacturer of the crashed aircraft, has also sent its technical team to assist in the investigation. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated, “The recovery of the second black box is a crucial step in the investigation. We will ascertain the causes of the accident with complete transparency.”

Conspiracy angle? Several questions have arisen following the accident. Some attribute it to technical malfunction, while others suspect a cyberattack or conspiracy. However, investigating agencies have so far stated that they have not found any concrete evidence of a conspiracy or explosion. Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also launched a parallel investigation and has collected other evidence, including a Digital Video Recorder (DVR), from the wreckage.

Questions raised about Boeing again This accident is the first major incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, raising questions again about the company’s safety standards. Previously, Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpur (सैम सालेहपुर) had warned about flaws in the 787’s construction. The DGCA has ordered increased safety checks for all Air India Boeing 787 aircraft.

Rescue operation and relief efforts Following the accident, the Gujarat government immediately activated disaster management units. The fire was so intense, due to over one hundred thousand litres of fuel on board the aircraft, that rescue operations were significantly hampered. The recovery of all bodies is almost complete, and DNA testing is underway to identify the deceased. The Tata Group has announced financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the families of the victims.