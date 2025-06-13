Sole Survivor of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Recounts Miraculous Escape

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die, But…’ Speaking to the media after the accident, Vishwas told Doordarshan, “I don’t understand how I survived. For a few moments, I thought I was going to die, but when I opened my eyes, I was alive. I unbuckled my seatbelt and got out.”

Seat Near the Emergency Exit Ramesh's seat was 11A, near the emergency exit. It is believed that when the plane hit the hostel, this door came loose, and he somehow fell to the ground nearby. He explained, "I was near the ground floor, where there was some space. I was able to get out from there. No one could probably get out from the front wall."

A Horrific Scene A fire broke out shortly after the crash, burning his hands. Describing the horrific deaths he witnessed, he said, "I saw two air hostesses and many people die before my eyes." Overcome with emotion, he was unable to contain his tears.

Details of the Accident Ramesh stated that he felt something strange a minute after takeoff. He said, "It felt like the plane was stuck. Then suddenly, green and white lights flashed. The pilots probably tried to pull up, but the plane went straight at high speed and hit the building."

The Air India Dreamliner flight was heading to London, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members (including two pilots). The plane contained a large amount of flammable aviation fuel, which caused a massive fire after the impact. The raging fire and black smoke were visible from afar for several hours.

Extensive Damage to Medical Hostel The plane crashed into the B.J. Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad, causing significant loss of life. At least five MBBS students, a PG resident doctor, and the wife of a superspecialist doctor were killed. More than 60 medical students were injured.

PM Modi’s Visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the accident. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This tragedy is beyond words. My condolences are with all those affected during this sad time.” On Friday morning, he visited the crash site and met with the injured in the hospital.