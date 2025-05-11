Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Pakistan violated the ceasefire, a move strongly condemned by India. Tharoor, commenting on this on the social media platform X, quipped, “Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske wade pe yakin kaise karoon?” (His nature is to renege, how can I trust his promises?)

Indira Gandhi Rewrote the Subcontinent’s Map “1971 was a great achievement; Indira Gandhi rewrote the map of the subcontinent, but the circumstances were different. Bangladesh was fighting a moral cause, and liberating Bangladesh was a clear objective. Just keeping on firing shells at Pakistan is not a clear objective,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, when asked about comparing Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach on social media.