Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

1971 was a great achievement, Indira Gandhi redrew the map of the subcontinent, but the circumstances were different: Shashi Tharoor

May 11, 2025 / 12:41 pm

Patrika Desk

India-Pak War: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor supported the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stating that the situation in 2025 is vastly different from the 1971 war. Tharoor asserted that India’s aim was to teach a lesson, not to engage in prolonged warfare. This statement comes in the context of ceasefires following ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was a response to initial terrorist attacks.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

Pakistan violated the ceasefire, a move strongly condemned by India. Tharoor, commenting on this on the social media platform X, quipped, “Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske wade pe yakin kaise karoon?” (His nature is to renege, how can I trust his promises?)

Indira Gandhi Rewrote the Subcontinent’s Map

“1971 was a great achievement; Indira Gandhi rewrote the map of the subcontinent, but the circumstances were different. Bangladesh was fighting a moral cause, and liberating Bangladesh was a clear objective. Just keeping on firing shells at Pakistan is not a clear objective,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, when asked about comparing Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach on social media.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement with India within hours. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan violated the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, including Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Akhnoor, and RS Pura, through shelling and drone activity.

