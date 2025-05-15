Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

In an interview with Karan Thapar on The Wire, Tharoor defended the government’s decision, describing the precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan as “calculated and mature”. His comments have caused a stir within the Congress party, whose stance has been critical of the Modi government’s India-Pakistan relations policy, particularly after US President Donald Trump’s 10 May 2025 claim of brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

Karan Thapar: "What have we gained?" Shashi Tharoor's answer shocked the daylight out of Karan Thapar😂Watch this video 👇 pic.twitter.com/EbMRoMQIoE— The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 13, 2025 Tharoor's Statement Goes Against Congress Party Line Tharoor's comments are considered to be deviating from the party line, creating internal party tension and public surprise, as noted by BJP leaders and other political observers. The interview video has gone viral, highlighting Tharoor's eloquence and his unexpected agreement with the Modi government's actions, sparking discussion on the changing dynamics of opposition politics in India across social media and political circles.

However, there are signs of discontent within Congress over Tharoor’s remarks. Senior party sources said on Wednesday that Tharoor’s repeated comments on the India-Pakistan conflict have crossed the “Lakshman Rekha”, indicating dissatisfaction within the party regarding his comments. This is further escalating internal party tensions, as Tharoor’s remarks are seen as deviating from the party line.