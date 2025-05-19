scriptUP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

UP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others

Following the arrest of three individuals, including Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, a businessman from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Shahzad, has been arrested on charges of espionage and smuggling for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. Shahzad was allegedly sharing sensitive information and had reportedly travelled to Pakistan multiple times.

May 19, 2025 / 12:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistani Spy

Pakistani Spy

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police have launched a major operation in a large case of alleged espionage for Pakistan. Three people, including YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in Hisar, Haryana, have been arrested, while a businessman, Shahzad, has been detained in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. All are accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

Serious Allegations Against Haryana YouTuber

Jyoti Malhotra, 33, from Hisar, who runs a YouTube channel called ‘Travel with JO’, was arrested on Friday from New Agrasen Colony. According to the police, Jyoti maintained contact with Pakistani intelligence officials during the India-Pakistan tension in 2023 and shared sensitive information. She was connected to ISI agents through platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. Jyoti had saved her Pakistani handler’s number under fake names like ‘Jatt Randhawa’ and ‘Shakir’. Police claim the Pakistani intelligence agency was developing Jyoti as an ‘asset’.

Bank Scrutiny Underway

Jyoti is accused of providing information related to the Indian Army and strategic locations to Pakistan. Following her arrest, the cyber cell is investigating her bank accounts and financial transactions, as her income source does not match her lifestyle.

Arrest of Three Others

Two other individuals, whose names have not yet been publicly released, were also arrested along with Jyoti. Additionally, the role of a 21-year-old YouTuber from Puri, Odisha, who was in contact with Jyoti, is under investigation. This YouTuber visited Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan three months ago and has since come under scrutiny.

Businessman Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a businessman in Moradabad on Sunday. This businessman from Rampur was allegedly involved in espionage for the ISI and cross-border smuggling. The STF recovered sensitive documents and evidence from him, confirming his links to the Pakistani intelligence agency.

Police and Security Agencies’ Action

Haryana Police SP Shashank Kumar Sawan stated that a case has been registered against Jyoti and her associates under the Official Secrets Act. The investigation has found evidence of Jyoti’s visit to Pakistan and meetings with intelligence officials there. In Uttar Pradesh, the STF and other security agencies are thoroughly investigating the businessman’s network and his links with the ISI.

Prior Warning on Social Media

Surprisingly, in May 2024, a social media user, Kapil Jain, expressed suspicion about Jyoti’s activities and warned the NIA by tagging them. This post is now going viral.

Further Investigation Underway

Security agencies are conducting forensic investigations, scrutinising financial transactions, and examining other evidence to dismantle the entire network. More arrests are expected in this case. This case, being related to national security, is sensitive, and investigating agencies are taking it seriously.

News / National News / UP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

in 5 hours

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

Moradabad

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

in 1 hour

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

Jaipur

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

in 1 hour

Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

Jaipur

Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

in 5 hours

Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

National News

Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

17 hours ago

India to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums

National News

India to Engage 33 Countries, 58 Leaders to Counter Pakistan on International Forums

19 hours ago

ISRO's EOS-09 Mission Fails in Third Stage

National News

ISRO's EOS-09 Mission Fails in Third Stage

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.