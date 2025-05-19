UP Businessman Arrested for Spying for Pakistan Following Arrest of Haryana YouTuber and Two Others

Serious Allegations Against Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, 33, from Hisar, who runs a YouTube channel called ‘Travel with JO’, was arrested on Friday from New Agrasen Colony. According to the police, Jyoti maintained contact with Pakistani intelligence officials during the India-Pakistan tension in 2023 and shared sensitive information. She was connected to ISI agents through platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. Jyoti had saved her Pakistani handler’s number under fake names like ‘Jatt Randhawa’ and ‘Shakir’. Police claim the Pakistani intelligence agency was developing Jyoti as an ‘asset’.

Bank Scrutiny Underway Jyoti is accused of providing information related to the Indian Army and strategic locations to Pakistan. Following her arrest, the cyber cell is investigating her bank accounts and financial transactions, as her income source does not match her lifestyle.

Arrest of Three Others Two other individuals, whose names have not yet been publicly released, were also arrested along with Jyoti. Additionally, the role of a 21-year-old YouTuber from Puri, Odisha, who was in contact with Jyoti, is under investigation. This YouTuber visited Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan three months ago and has since come under scrutiny.

Businessman Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a businessman in Moradabad on Sunday. This businessman from Rampur was allegedly involved in espionage for the ISI and cross-border smuggling. The STF recovered sensitive documents and evidence from him, confirming his links to the Pakistani intelligence agency.

Police and Security Agencies’ Action Haryana Police SP Shashank Kumar Sawan stated that a case has been registered against Jyoti and her associates under the Official Secrets Act. The investigation has found evidence of Jyoti’s visit to Pakistan and meetings with intelligence officials there. In Uttar Pradesh, the STF and other security agencies are thoroughly investigating the businessman’s network and his links with the ISI.