Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

Pahalgam Terror Attack Updates: A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the death of 28 people, including two foreign tourists. Twenty more people were injured and are receiving medical treatment. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba hit squad, claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the attack, the Indian Army launched a search operation which continues from Tuesday. All schools and colleges in Kashmir are closed today following the attack, which has sent shockwaves across the nation and raised serious questions about security arrangements.
Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter, Operation Ongoing
Security forces achieved a significant success in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists in an encounter. The Indian Army stated that the encounter began on Wednesday when approximately two to three terrorists attempted to infiltrate from the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-related materials were recovered from the terrorists. The operation is ongoing.
ALH Dhruv Helicopters Resume Flights After Two Months
Defence officials reported that Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopters have been permitted to fly in and around Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, in light of ongoing counter-terrorism operations following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. These helicopters had been grounded for over two months following an accident involving Indian Coast Guard officials in Porbandar.
Schools and Colleges Closed Across Kashmir
Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, all schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are closed today, 23 April 2025. This decision was made to express grief and solidarity with the victims of the attack.
All Events and Student Activities Postponed
The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) announced the closure. Furthermore, the University of Jammu has postponed all events and student activities for today. However, pre-scheduled examinations will proceed as planned.
The Chamber and Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown in Srinagar in light of the violence. Lal Chowk is deserted.
Shutdown Called in Several Areas Following Pahalgam Attack
Political parties and social organisations have strongly condemned the attack and called for a shutdown and day of mourning. Following the attack, various organisations have called for a shutdown in Jammu. Additionally, shutdowns are also being observed in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, and Ramban. A collective call for a bandh has also been made in Pulwama.