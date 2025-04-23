Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter, Operation Ongoing Security forces achieved a significant success in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists in an encounter. The Indian Army stated that the encounter began on Wednesday when approximately two to three terrorists attempted to infiltrate from the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-related materials were recovered from the terrorists. The operation is ongoing.

On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight: Indian Army

ALH Dhruv Helicopters Resume Flights After Two Months

Defence officials reported that Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopters have been permitted to fly in and around Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, in light of ongoing counter-terrorism operations following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. These helicopters had been grounded for over two months following an accident involving Indian Coast Guard officials in Porbandar.

Schools and Colleges Closed Across Kashmir

Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, all schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are closed today, 23 April 2025. This decision was made to express grief and solidarity with the victims of the attack.

#WATCH | J&K | Security heightened in Srinagar in wake of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack that took place yesterday A collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack has been made. pic.twitter.com/Qqje2Z4xgS— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025 All Events and Student Activities Postponed The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) announced the closure. Furthermore, the University of Jammu has postponed all events and student activities for today. However, pre-scheduled examinations will proceed as planned. The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) announced the closure. Furthermore, the University of Jammu has postponed all events and student activities for today. However, pre-scheduled examinations will proceed as planned.