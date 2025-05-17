scriptYoutuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities

Jyoti is accused of travelling to Pakistan in 2023 after obtaining a visa through the Pakistan High Commission. While there, she allegedly developed close ties with Danish, an employee of the Pakistani High Commission.

May 17, 2025 / 05:55 pm

Patrika Desk

यूट्यूबर ज्योति को किया गिरफ्तार (Pic Source: instagram)

Travel blogger and YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from Haryana has been arrested on charges of anti-national activities and alleged links with Pakistan. Six individuals have been arrested in this case so far, connected to various parts of Haryana and Punjab.
Jyoti Malhotra runs a YouTube channel called ‘Travel with Jo’.

2023 Visit to Pakistan

Allegations suggest that Jyoti visited Pakistan in 2023 after obtaining a visa through the Pakistan High Commission. There, she allegedly developed close ties with a Pakistan High Commission employee named Danish. Through Danish, she is further alleged to have been introduced to other agents of the Pakistani intelligence agency, Ali Ahsan and Shakir.

Maintaining Contact with Pakistani Agents

Intelligence agencies claim that Jyoti maintained contact with Pakistani agents even after returning to India. Furthermore, she allegedly shared sensitive information related to India with these agents through various means.

Under Surveillance by Intelligence Agencies

According to media reports, Jyoti was placed under surveillance by intelligence agencies after her return from Pakistan. However, investigations into the YouTuber’s online activities, foreign travels, and contacts had been ongoing for some time. Following the discovery of evidence, YouTuber Jyoti was arrested.

Interrogation Underway

Following her arrest, Jyoti is being interrogated. Authorities are attempting to ascertain the identities of other individuals involved in her network. A case has been registered against Jyoti Malhotra under sections 152 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. The Economic Offences Wing, Hisar, has now been assigned the investigation.

Gazala Also Entangled by Pakistani Intelligence

It is noteworthy that YouTuber Jyoti is not the first individual to be allegedly ensnared by Pakistan’s intelligence agency. A woman from Punjab, Gazala, was allegedly used to transfer funds to sources. Gazala is a resident of Malerkotla, Punjab.

Danish Ordered to Leave the Country

On May 13th, the Indian government declared Danish persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities - image

Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck - image

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters - image

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’ - image

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress - image

Tharoor's Praise for Modi Government Stuns Congress

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim - image

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase - image

PM Modi boosts morale of troops at Adampur Airbase

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities - image

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM - image

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms - image

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

News / National News / Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

5 hours ago

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

Education News

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

in 2 hours

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

in 2 hours

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Bhopal

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

5 hours ago

Latest National News

Gadkari's Brazil Visit: India's Minister Discusses Clean Energy and Collaboration

World

Gadkari's Brazil Visit: India's Minister Discusses Clean Energy and Collaboration

in 3 hours

Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

National News

Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

in 10 minutes

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

5 hours ago

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

National News

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.