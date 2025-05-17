Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Charges of Anti-National Activities

Jyoti Malhotra runs a YouTube channel called ‘Travel with Jo’. 2023 Visit to Pakistan Allegations suggest that Jyoti visited Pakistan in 2023 after obtaining a visa through the Pakistan High Commission. There, she allegedly developed close ties with a Pakistan High Commission employee named Danish. Through Danish, she is further alleged to have been introduced to other agents of the Pakistani intelligence agency, Ali Ahsan and Shakir.

Maintaining Contact with Pakistani Agents Intelligence agencies claim that Jyoti maintained contact with Pakistani agents even after returning to India. Furthermore, she allegedly shared sensitive information related to India with these agents through various means.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested by Hisar Police in a high-profile espionage case. She was reportedly in contact with a Pakistani High Commission officer named Danish, who allegedly facilitated her visit to Pakistan. Jyoti, who runs a travel channel, is accused of… pic.twitter.com/MOUlupAM6f — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

Interrogation Underway Following her arrest, Jyoti is being interrogated. Authorities are attempting to ascertain the identities of other individuals involved in her network. A case has been registered against Jyoti Malhotra under sections 152 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. The Economic Offences Wing, Hisar, has now been assigned the investigation.

Gazala Also Entangled by Pakistani Intelligence It is noteworthy that YouTuber Jyoti is not the first individual to be allegedly ensnared by Pakistan’s intelligence agency. A woman from Punjab, Gazala, was allegedly used to transfer funds to sources. Gazala is a resident of Malerkotla, Punjab.