Operation Sindoor: India strikes back after Pahalgam attack

The Indian Army has launched Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike against terrorist bases in Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

BharatMay 07, 2025 / 08:27 am

Patrika Desk

Following the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, outrage swept across India. The attack on 22 April resulted in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to 20 others. The incident, perpetrated by Pakistani terrorists, heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Indians consistently demanded retribution for the attack. The government and army held continuous meetings, culminating in a late-night missile strike by the Indian army on Pakistan as retaliation.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Launched

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reports indicate that the Indian army targeted 9 terrorist bases using missiles. The strikes specifically targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist bases. The Indian army and air force jointly executed this military mission successfully. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly monitored every aspect of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Pakistan Army Responds

The Pakistani army has responded to the Indian army’s attack. A Pakistani army spokesperson stated that the Indian army conducted air strikes in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. The Pakistani air force is on high alert following the attack. The Pakistani army spokesperson made it clear that Pakistan will not remain silent and will retaliate at an opportune time.

Panic in Pakistan

Videos of the Indian army’s attack on Pakistan have emerged. Following the Indian air strikes, chaos erupted in Pakistan. A state of emergency has been declared in Punjab province. All airports in Lahore and other cities have also declared emergencies. All flights have been cancelled for 48 hours. The Pakistani public is in a state of panic following the Indian air strikes.
