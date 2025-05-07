Operation Sindoor: India strikes back after Pahalgam attack

‘Operation Sindoor’ Launched In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reports indicate that the Indian army targeted 9 terrorist bases using missiles. The strikes specifically targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist bases. The Indian army and air force jointly executed this military mission successfully. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly monitored every aspect of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served.Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/Aruatj6OfA— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025 Pakistan Army Responds The Pakistani army has responded to the Indian army's attack. A Pakistani army spokesperson stated that the Indian army conducted air strikes in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. The Pakistani air force is on high alert following the attack. The Pakistani army spokesperson made it clear that Pakistan will not remain silent and will retaliate at an opportune time.

CORRECTION | "…Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered." reports Pakistan's Dawn* News — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025 Panic in Pakistan Videos of the Indian army's attack on Pakistan have emerged. Following the Indian air strikes, chaos erupted in Pakistan. A state of emergency has been declared in Punjab province. All airports in Lahore and other cities have also declared emergencies. All flights have been cancelled for 48 hours. The Pakistani public is in a state of panic following the Indian air strikes.