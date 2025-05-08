Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

Pakistan is reportedly in a state of panic following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. The gravity of the situation has prompted a major decision by Pakistani authorities.

•May 08, 2025 / 01:16 pm• Patrika Desk

Flights on Pakistani airport

Pakistan is reportedly alarmed by India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Army and Air Force launched a joint operation at midnight on 7 May, carrying out airstrikes on 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan and deploying missiles, causing widespread disruption. Both the Pakistani government and military are deeply concerned by India’s actions. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has threatened retaliation, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has even suggested surrender. Meanwhile, Pakistan has taken another significant step.

Flights Cancelled at Three Major Airports Tensions have escalated in Pakistan following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. Amidst the rising tensions, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has temporarily suspended flights at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports. Currently, all flights at Lahore and Sialkot airports have been cancelled until 12 pm local time on Thursday, but this could be extended. Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations at Karachi, Sialkot and Lahore airports Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/PB7CVWoVxC#Pakistan #Karachi #Sialkot #Lahore #PAA #airport pic.twitter.com/qc3qYhhEaC— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 8, 2025 All Flights Affected The Pakistan Airport Authority’s decision to temporarily suspend flights at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports will affect both domestic and international flights. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates on their flight schedules and potential delays. The Pakistan Airport Authority’s decision to temporarily suspend flights at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports will affect both domestic and international flights. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates on their flight schedules and potential delays.