Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

Flights Cancelled at Three Major Airports Tensions have escalated in Pakistan following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. Amidst the rising tensions, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has temporarily suspended flights at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports. Currently, all flights at Lahore and Sialkot airports have been cancelled until 12 pm local time on Thursday, but this could be extended.
All Flights Affected The Pakistan Airport Authority’s decision to temporarily suspend flights at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports will affect both domestic and international flights. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates on their flight schedules and potential delays.