IND vs AUS: Will Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Ban? ICC Considering Action After Heated Exchange

IND vs AUS: After the heated argument between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head in the Adelaide Test, ICC is likely to take action against both of them. Although there is no danger of them being banned from the third Test in Brisbane.

New DelhiDec 09, 2024 / 10:06 am

Patrika Desk

mohammed siraj vs travis head
IND vs AUS: After a verbal dispute on the second day of the Adelaide pink ball Test, the ICC is preparing to take action against Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head. During the third session of Day 2, following Travis Head’s dismissal, Siraj responded to some rude words with inappropriate remarks. The issue was later raised at the press conference. After hearing both sides, the ICC may take action. However, neither player is at risk of missing the Brisbane Test, as such matters usually result in minor sanctions.

Travis Head – I said something and he heard something else

It is worth noting that Australia has registered an easy 10-wicket win in the Adelaide Pink Ball Test. Travis Head played a brilliant innings of 141 runs in 141 balls, leveling the series 1-1. On Saturday, during the third session, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head, and an unpleasant incident took place. Head said in the press conference that I said something good about the bowling, but he heard something else.

Head is Lying – Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj quickly responded to Travis Head’s statement, labelling it as false. He clarified that while he celebrated, he did not utter any words, and accused Head of lying during the press conference. Siraj mentioned that although Head claimed he said something positive about me, it didn’t appear that way from his behaviour. He added that while cricket is a gentleman’s game, he didn’t appreciate Head’s conduct towards him.

Both Parties to Face ICC Hearing

Now, according to a report by the Daily Telegraph, both parties will have to go through a hearing with the ICC. However, there will be no ban on either of them.

