IND vs AUS: Will Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Ban? ICC Considering Action After Heated Exchange

Travis Head – I said something and he heard something else It is worth noting that Australia has registered an easy 10-wicket win in the Adelaide Pink Ball Test. Travis Head played a brilliant innings of 141 runs in 141 balls, leveling the series 1-1. On Saturday, during the third session, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head, and an unpleasant incident took place. Head said in the press conference that I said something good about the bowling, but he heard something else.

A HEATED MOMENT BETWEEN HEAD AND SIRAJ. – Travis Head with a sensational 140 (141) at the Adelaide Oval. 🙇‍♂️pic.twitter.com/fchP5BDbuV— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2024 Head is Lying – Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Siraj quickly responded to Travis Head's statement, labelling it as false. He clarified that while he celebrated, he did not utter any words, and accused Head of lying during the press conference. Siraj mentioned that although Head claimed he said something positive about me, it didn't appear that way from his behaviour. He added that while cricket is a gentleman's game, he didn't appreciate Head's conduct towards him.