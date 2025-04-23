script'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

A video of Shubham has surfaced on social media, purportedly recorded a day before the terrorist attack. Filmed in a hotel room, the video shows Shubham playing cards with his family.

KanpurApr 23, 2025 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists brutally murdered a Kanpur businessman’s wife in front of him. According to his wife, the terrorists asked for his name and then shot him in the head. When she pleaded with them to shoot her too, they replied, “We won’t kill you; you go and tell the government.”

Shubham Was Supposed to Return Home Today

Shubham married Aishanya on 12 February 2025. On 17 April, Shubham and Aishanya went to Jammu and Kashmir for a holiday. They were accompanied by his father, Sanjay Dwivedi, mother Seema Dwivedi, sister Aarati, brother-in-law Shubham Dubey, sister’s father-in-law Suresh Dubey (resident of Piarod), sister’s mother-in-law, and Shubham’s father-in-law Rajesh Pandey and his wife (residents of Yashoda Nagar), making a total of 11 people. They were scheduled to return home on 23 April, but a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon at 2:45 pm, a day earlier. The attack resulted in the death of 27 people, including Shubham, and left more than 20 injured.

Video Shows Shubham Smiling

A video of Shubham has surfaced on social media, purportedly recorded a day before the terrorist attack. Filmed in a hotel room, the video shows Shubham playing cards with his family. In the video, a smiling Shubham says, “I’ll beat everyone!” Little did he know that the next day, he would lose his own battle for life. However, the publication does not verify this viral video.

