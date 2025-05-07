Israel Responds to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

“India has every right to defend itself” Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, posted on social media: “India has every right to defend itself, and Israel supports India’s right to self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”

Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) May 7, 2025 ‘Operation Sindoor’ conducted under PM Modi’s supervision The Indian Army carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are fears that several terrorists were killed in the airstrikes. The Indian Army carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are fears that several terrorists were killed in the airstrikes.