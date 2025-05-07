Israel Responds to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

“India has every right to defend itself” Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, posted on social media: “India has every right to defend itself, and Israel supports India’s right to self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”
‘Operation Sindoor’ conducted under PM Modi’s supervision The Indian Army carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are fears that several terrorists were killed in the airstrikes.
Pakistan’s sleep disturbed by India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ has disturbed Pakistan. A Pakistani military spokesperson stated that Pakistan will not remain silent and will respond at the appropriate time. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed ‘Operation Sindoor’ a ‘warlike action’ and described it as a cowardly attack. Sharif claimed that the attacks targeted several civilian locations, including a mosque. Sharif also stated that Pakistan has the right to respond to India’s actions.