Operation Sindoor: US urges against retaliation for India’s strikes

Operation Sindoor: India targeted nine terrorist bases, including strongholds of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

BharatMay 07, 2025 / 10:07 am

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: The Indian armed forces’ ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has caused a global stir. This action was taken in response to the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 28 tourists. India targeted nine terrorist bases, including those of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation has drawn reactions from world leaders and international organisations.

It’s a shame: Trump

Reacting to Operation Sindoor, Trump stated, “I just heard about it. It’s a shame. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit…” He appealed to both countries to de-escalate tensions and bring a swift end to the situation.
— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

US Secretary of State Issues Warning

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his reaction to ‘Operation Sindoor’, said, “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo the President’s (Trump) comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.” He appealed to India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace through dialogue. Rubio spoke with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and received information about the operation, in which India targeted terrorist bases. He reiterated the commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism but urged both countries to exercise restraint.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, quoting the Secretary-General, stated, “The Secretary-General is very concerned about India’s military actions, particularly those across the Line of Control and the international border. He appeals to both countries to exercise maximum military restraint. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif termed India’s action a “war crime” and a “cowardly attack”. He claimed that several civilian locations, including a mosque, were targeted in the attacks, resulting in eight deaths and dozens of injuries. Sharif stated, “Pakistan has every right to respond, and that response has already begun.”

US Department of State

The US has appealed to both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. A senior US official stated, “We are in touch with India following Operation Sindoor. We believe this action was aimed at targeting terrorist infrastructure. We urge both sides to take steps to de-escalate tensions.”

Britain and Other European Countries

Amidst rising international pressure, several European countries, including Britain, have appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. A British Foreign Office spokesperson stated, “We are monitoring the situation and request both sides to maintain peace.”

India’s Stance

India’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement saying that Operation Sindoor was “precise, restrained and non-escalatory”, aimed solely at destroying terrorist infrastructure. The ministry clarified that no Pakistani military facility was targeted. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders termed the action as “justice”, a response to the Pahalgam attack.

