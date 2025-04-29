Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

scriptPakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that they have strengthened their military, asserting that it has become necessary in the current climate.

Apr 29, 2025 / 08:13 am

Pahalgam Attack: Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, tensions between India and Pakistan continue. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has made a significant claim. Minister Asif stated that Pakistan believes India could attack at any time, and therefore, they are fully preparing their army.

In an interview with Reuters, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that they have strengthened their army, which has become necessary now. Certain strategic decisions needed to be made, and therefore, those decisions have been taken.
The Pakistani Defence Minister stated that India’s rhetoric is escalating. The Pakistani army has indicated a possibility of an Indian attack. He did not elaborate on the intelligence information or event that led to this assessment.

During this time, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Asif also mentioned the use of nuclear weapons. He stated that Pakistan would only use its nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened. Pakistan is now fully alert. On the other hand, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of “reducing terrorist bases to dust”.
However, earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had demanded the formation of an international investigation team from Russia, China, and Western countries to investigate the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He said in an interview that this investigation would confirm the veracity of India’s allegations regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the attack. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also supported this international investigation.

Twenty-six people died in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This has caused widespread outrage across the country. Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong action against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police have released sketches of three suspected terrorists, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation. Security forces have intensified their operations against the terrorists.

