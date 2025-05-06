US House Speaker Pledges Full Support for India's Fight Against Terrorism

India’s Fight Against Terrorism: The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has made a significant statement regarding India’s fight against terrorism. Let’s find out what he said.

Bharat•May 06, 2025 / 03:09 pm• Patrika Desk

India against terrorism

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, there are calls within India for retaliation against Pakistan. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April resulted in 26 deaths and 20 injuries. The incident, perpetrated by Pakistani terrorists, has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. There is fear within Pakistan’s military, government, and populace of a potential Indian reprisal. Even terrorists hiding in Pakistan are living in fear. Most countries worldwide have expressed support for India following this attack. However, so far, only Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are the two global leaders who have explicitly voiced support for India’s response to the attack. A significant statement regarding India’s fight against terrorism has now emerged from the United States.

Speaking on the matter, US Parliament Speaker Mike Johnson stated, “India must stand firm and fight against terrorism. America is fully prepared to stand with India in this matter. The Trump administration will provide all possible assistance to India in its fight against terrorism. We will provide India with every possible resource. We extend our deepest condolences to India for what has happened and we stand with India.” US Parliament Speaker Mike Johnson’s big statement, said- Trump government will give all resources to India to fight terrorism pic.twitter.com/3wJ8jtWkUi — 𝐃𝐎 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@donewstoday) May 6, 2025 India and the US to finalise trade deal soon Speaker Johnson made this statement during an address at a parliamentary briefing held in the Capitol Hill building in Washington, D.C. The event took place on Monday, local time. During this event, Johnson also commented on the India-US trade deal, expressing optimism that an agreement would be reached soon. Speaker Johnson made this statement during an address at a parliamentary briefing held in the Capitol Hill building in Washington, D.C. The event took place on Monday, local time. During this event, Johnson also commented on the India-US trade deal, expressing optimism that an agreement would be reached soon.