US House Speaker Pledges Full Support for India's Fight Against Terrorism

Speaking on the matter, US Parliament Speaker Mike Johnson stated, “India must stand firm and fight against terrorism. America is fully prepared to stand with India in this matter. The Trump administration will provide all possible assistance to India in its fight against terrorism. We will provide India with every possible resource. We extend our deepest condolences to India for what has happened and we stand with India.”
India and the US to finalise trade deal soon Speaker Johnson made this statement during an address at a parliamentary briefing held in the Capitol Hill building in Washington, D.C. The event took place on Monday, local time. During this event, Johnson also commented on the India-US trade deal, expressing optimism that an agreement would be reached soon.