US VP Vance: ‘None of our business’… on India-Pakistan conflict

‘Not Our Job’: JD Vance In an interview, Vance stated, “We expect India and Pakistan to manage their situation. America will pursue a diplomatic path, but it is not our job to directly intervene between the two countries.” He further added that Pakistan must eliminate terrorism from its soil to ensure regional stability.

Strong Measures Following Terrorist Attack This statement comes at a time when India has adopted a strong stance against Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Kashmir. India has not only impacted Pakistan’s water supply but has also deployed its aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, near Karachi. These events have further exacerbated tensions between the two countries.