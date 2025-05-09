scriptUS VP Vance: ‘None of our business’… on India-Pakistan conflict | US VP Vance: &#39;None of our business&quot;... on India-Pakistan tensions | Latest News | Patrika News
US VP Vance: ‘None of our business’… on India-Pakistan conflict

JD Vance on India-Pakistan Tension: US Vice President JD Vance has issued a statement regarding the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

BharatMay 09, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

India-Pakistan Conflict: Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a statement by US Vice President JD Vance has further heightened global concerns. Vance stated that the India-Pakistan issue is not America’s concern and that the US will not directly interfere. He also urged both nations to de-escalate tensions at their level to prevent the situation from escalating into a nuclear conflict.

‘Not Our Job’: JD Vance

In an interview, Vance stated, “We expect India and Pakistan to manage their situation. America will pursue a diplomatic path, but it is not our job to directly intervene between the two countries.” He further added that Pakistan must eliminate terrorism from its soil to ensure regional stability.

Strong Measures Following Terrorist Attack

This statement comes at a time when India has adopted a strong stance against Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Kashmir. India has not only impacted Pakistan’s water supply but has also deployed its aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, near Karachi. These events have further exacerbated tensions between the two countries.

Call for Restraint from Both Nations

Vance also expressed concern that tensions between two nuclear-armed nations could threaten regional and global stability. He appealed to both countries to exercise restraint and work towards a diplomatic solution. The international community is closely monitoring the situation. Experts believe that America’s neutral stance in this matter could encourage both countries to negotiate, but it could also escalate tensions in the region.

