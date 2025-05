Operation Sindoor: शहीद हुए लांस नायक दिनेश कुमार, 7 साल के बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि, पत्नी सात महीने की प्रेग्नेंट, दो भाई सेना में दे रही अपनी सेवाएं

#Haryana | Last rites of Lance Naik #DineshKumar, performed with full honour at his native place in Mohammadpur.



He was killed during a ceasefire violation by the #PakistanArmy along the Line of Control on May 7.#OperationSindoor #operation_sindoor #Pakistan #IndianArmy… pic.twitter.com/mKSJuKbMcE