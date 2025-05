पूर्व पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो का बड़ा कबूलनामा – “पाकिस्तान ने आतंकवाद को पाला”

'I don't think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past'



Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto tells @SkyYaldaHakim 'we have gone through wave after wave of extremism'https://t.co/aLfgNyPdOk



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ozYfdtFp5v