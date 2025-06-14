scriptWeekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Libra to Pisces | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Libra to Pisces

Read on for your weekly Tarot horoscope for Libra to Pisces, as predicted by Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Jun 14, 2025 / 10:46 am

Patrika Desk

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 15 to 21 June 2025: According to the weekly tarot horoscope for Libra to Pisces, the fortunes of Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius may shine in the new week. To know what the situation will be for others, read the tarot horoscope predictions.

Weekly Libra Tarot Horoscope

Libra natives may get an opportunity to travel or go out this week. You will use a special technique or plan to bring about a change in life.

This is a time of positive change for you, and you will accomplish your tasks better. This week you will feel something new in your life and your confidence will increase.

Weekly Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Scorpio people will have to be a little cautious at the workplace this week. Some people at the workplace may conspire against you. During new deals, thoroughly check all documents and papers.
Be careful in any investment or important decision. There may be some disagreements with your spouse, but take their opinion seriously at this time. Meditate and introspect to maintain mental peace.

Weekly Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

For Sagittarius people, decisions in legal matters may be in your favour this week. Enemies will bow before you and will be impressed by your energy and efficiency. Your image at the workplace will improve, and new opportunities will arise for you.
This is the time to resolve old disputes and you will be able to make decisions in important matters of your life. You will get support from some special people, which will bring stability to your mental state.

Weekly Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Capricorn people may be troubled by health problems this week. Therefore, take care of your health. Constant busyness and running around can create challenges for you.

There may be some changes in the workplace, but you will have to maintain a positive attitude. Some good news may be received in the family. Peace will be felt through meditation and yoga.

Weekly Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

According to the weekly Aquarius tarot horoscope, Aquarius people will be full of new energy this week and may take some adventurous steps. Your actions will increase your popularity, which will be beneficial for you.
Your confidence will increase and you will remain dedicated to your goals. There is a possibility of success in a new project. Your work will be appreciated, but be careful that no one feels jealous of your success.

Weekly Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Pisces people will focus on self-improvement and personal development this week. For which you can spend some money. There may be some bitterness in relationships with your spouse, which will create mental stress.
The financial situation will remain strong and you will be able to successfully implement your financial plans. Take care of your mental health at this time and maintain balance in your actions. You will get ample support from friends and family, which will help in maintaining your mental peace.

