IND vs AUS, 1st Test Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah leads India to historic win at Perth’s Optus Stadium

IND vs AUS: While chasing the target, the Australian team struggled and was bowled out for 238.

New DelhiNov 25, 2024 / 03:01 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

India vs Australia, 1st Test: The first match of the five-match Test series between Australia and India was played at the Perth Cricket Stadium. In this match, India put up a brilliant performance, defeating Australia by a massive margin of 295 runs. With this win, India became the first team to win a Test match against Australia at the Perth Stadium.
Australia was bowled out for 104 in response to India’s 150. Then, India batted brilliantly, scoring 487 runs, and set a target of 534 runs for Australia, taking a lead in the first innings. While chasing the target, the Australian team struggled and was bowled out for 238.
Australia’s biggest defeat in Tests
295 runs, Perth Optus Stadium, 2024
222 runs, Melbourne, 1977
137 runs, Melbourne, 2018
72 runs, WACA, 2008
59 runs, Melbourne, 1981

India registered a historic win on the Perth pitch, known for its bounce and pace. Moreover, this is the biggest win for India on Australian soil in terms of runs.
Australia had a poor start while chasing the target of 534 runs, losing their first wicket in the very first over. Debutant Nathan McSweeney failed to open his account and was bowled by Bumrah. Then, nightwatchman Pat Cummins (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Siraj. The third wicket to fall was that of Marnus Labuschagne (3), who was also bowled by Bumrah.
On the fourth day, Australia started with three wickets down at 12 runs. Then, Mohammad Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja (4) in the second over of the day. This was followed by the dismissal of Steve Smith (17) and Travis Head, who had a partnership of 67 runs for the fourth wicket. However, when this partnership was looking threatening, Siraj got Smith caught by Rishabh Pant.
Then, the wicket of Travis Head (89) fell, who was caught by Rishabh Pant off Jasprit Bumrah. Shortly after, Mitchell Marsh (47) was also dismissed. This was followed by the wicket of Mitchell Starc (12), who was caught by Washington Sundar. Australia lost their eighth wicket when Nathan Lyon was clean-bowled by Washington Sundar without scoring a run.
Australia lost their ninth wicket at a score of 227, when Washington Sundar clean-bowled Nathan Lyon. Finally, the last wicket to fall was that of Alex Carey, who was bowled by Harshit Rana for 36 runs. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

