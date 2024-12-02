scriptIND vs AUS 2nd Test: India’s probable playing XI after warm-up match | IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India&#39;s probable playing XI after warm-up match | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India’s probable playing XI after warm-up match

The batting order for this match is almost certain, and the playing eleven is also clear.

New DelhiDec 02, 2024 / 02:47 pm

Patrika Desk

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Probable Playing 11: New Zealand’s defeat in the home Test series has not deterred the Indian team, which is performing impressively against Australia. India won the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 295 runs. After that, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returned to the team, and India also won the warm-up match against Australia Prime Minister’s XI by 6 wickets. Rohit Sharma was disappointing, while Shubman Gill played a strong half-century inning. This match has made it clear what India’s batting order will be in the Adelaide Test. Along with this, the playing eleven for this match has also been almost finalised.

Shubman Gill Fully Fit

Captain Rohit Sharma has arrived in Adelaide for the second Test. Rohit Sharma will be seen leading India in the pink ball Test in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma’s return, along with Shubman Gill, is confirmed for the second Test. Shubman Gill could not play the first Test due to injury. After that, many reports suggested that it would be difficult for him to play the second Test as well, but he proved his fitness by playing a brilliant half-century innings in the warm-up match.

India’s Batting Line-up for Adelaide Test

The Canberra pink-ball warm-up match has provided a clear indication of India’s likely batting order for the Adelaide Test. Similar to the Perth Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are expected to open the innings. Shubman Gill could take the number three spot, followed by Virat Kohli at number four.
Captain Rohit Sharma may bat at number five, with Rishabh Pant slotting in at number six. The lower order could see Nitish Rana, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana occupying the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively.

These Players’ Patience May Be Cut

With the return of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, it is widely expected that two players will miss out on India’s playing XI for the Adelaide Test. The first name likely to be excluded is Devdutt Padikkal, who had a disappointing performance in the Perth Test. Dhruv Jurel could also be left out.

India’s Probable Playing XI for the Second Test against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

