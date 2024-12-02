IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India’s probable playing XI after warm-up match

Shubman Gill Fully Fit Captain Rohit Sharma has arrived in Adelaide for the second Test. Rohit Sharma will be seen leading India in the pink ball Test in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma’s return, along with Shubman Gill, is confirmed for the second Test. Shubman Gill could not play the first Test due to injury. After that, many reports suggested that it would be difficult for him to play the second Test as well, but he proved his fitness by playing a brilliant half-century innings in the warm-up match.

India’s Batting Line-up for Adelaide Test The Canberra pink-ball warm-up match has provided a clear indication of India’s likely batting order for the Adelaide Test. Similar to the Perth Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are expected to open the innings. Shubman Gill could take the number three spot, followed by Virat Kohli at number four.

Captain Rohit Sharma may bat at number five, with Rishabh Pant slotting in at number six. The lower order could see Nitish Rana, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana occupying the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively.

These Players’ Patience May Be Cut With the return of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, it is widely expected that two players will miss out on India’s playing XI for the Adelaide Test. The first name likely to be excluded is Devdutt Padikkal, who had a disappointing performance in the Perth Test. Dhruv Jurel could also be left out.