Team India Reaches Adelaide The Indian cricket team won the first Test against Australia by 295 runs. Following that, Team India claimed a 6-wicket victory in the two-day day-night practice match in Canberra. The team has now arrived in Adelaide, where they will play the second Test of the series, which will be a day-night match with a pink ball.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Reaches Restricted Area While travelling from Canberra to Adelaide, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached a restricted area at the airport and got stuck in a glass chamber. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen having fun at his expense. Yashasvi said he got stuck, and his expressions were priceless. Gill said that it was written that one shouldn’t go there, while Rohit said he got stuck.