Nine Terrorist Bases Destroyed in 25 Minutes: Operation Sindoor Details Revealed

Commitment to Justice for Victims of the Terrorist Attack Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Kureshi explained that the aim of ‘Operation Sindoor’ was to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. A total of 26 unarmed tourists, including 25 Indian and 1 Nepali citizen, were brutally murdered in this attack. She stated that Pakistan has fostered an organised structure of terrorism over the past three decades, extending into PoK. These structures were targeted, resulting in the destruction of nine terrorist camps.

#WATCH | Delhi | #OperationSindoor| Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, “…Pakistan has been known to willfully mislead the world and international forums, such as the Financial Action Task Force. The Sajid Mir case, in which this terrorist was declared dead and then, in… pic.twitter.com/xgFPvb2Kfx — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025 Operation Sindoor Following Robust Intelligence Input She added that Operation Sindoor was carried out based on robust intelligence inputs. The Lashkar training centre in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, was attacked; this was where the terrorists had received their training. The Barnala camp was also destroyed. In addition, the Mahmoona camp in Sialkot was also destroyed. She added that Operation Sindoor was carried out based on robust intelligence inputs. The Lashkar training centre in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, was attacked; this was where the terrorists had received their training. The Barnala camp was also destroyed. In addition, the Mahmoona camp in Sialkot was also destroyed.

#WATCH | Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli located 9 km and 13 km from LoC, respectively, were targeted by the Indian Armed Forces as a part of #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/QnTp9tWsrS — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025 Terrorist Training Camps Destroyed She revealed that the first target in PoJK was the Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, 30 km from the Line of Control, which served as a Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp. The terrorists involved in the Sonmarg (20 October 2024), Gulmarg (24 October 2024), and Pahalgam (22 April 2025) attacks had received training here. She revealed that the first target in PoJK was the Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, 30 km from the Line of Control, which served as a Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp. The terrorists involved in the Sonmarg (20 October 2024), Gulmarg (24 October 2024), and Pahalgam (22 April 2025) attacks had received training here.

25-Minute Operation, No Civilian Casualties Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that the attack began at 1:05 am and lasted until 1:30 am. During this time, the Air Force carried out highly precise strikes to avoid damage to civilian infrastructure and prevent civilian casualties. She said that the locations were selected based on high-level intelligence. The operation involved coordinated roles from the Army, Air Force, and intelligence agencies.

Attack Not Just on Tourists, but on Entire India: Foreign Secretary Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri began the press briefing with a video clip showing glimpses of the Parliament attack (2001), Mumbai attack (2008), Uri, Pulwama, and now the Pahalgam attack. He explained that on 22 April, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan-linked terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, shooting them at close range in front of their families. The attack was not just on innocent tourists but on India’s national unity, social harmony, and tourism.