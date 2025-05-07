scriptNine Terrorist Bases Destroyed in 25 Minutes: Operation Sindoor Details Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Nine Terrorist Bases Destroyed in 25 Minutes: Operation Sindoor Details Revealed

The Indian Army, Air Force, and Ministry of External Affairs held a joint press briefing regarding ‘Operation Sindoor’. The briefing included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force, and Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Indian Army.

May 07, 2025 / 01:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: In response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, India successfully destroyed nine terrorist camps spread across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’. Details of this historic military operation were revealed in a joint press briefing by the Army, Air Force, and Ministry of External Affairs. The press briefing included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Kureshi of the Indian Army, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force. They shared details of the military and diplomatic aspects of Operation Sindoor.

Commitment to Justice for Victims of the Terrorist Attack

Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Kureshi explained that the aim of ‘Operation Sindoor’ was to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. A total of 26 unarmed tourists, including 25 Indian and 1 Nepali citizen, were brutally murdered in this attack. She stated that Pakistan has fostered an organised structure of terrorism over the past three decades, extending into PoK. These structures were targeted, resulting in the destruction of nine terrorist camps.

Operation Sindoor Following Robust Intelligence Input

She added that Operation Sindoor was carried out based on robust intelligence inputs. The Lashkar training centre in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, was attacked; this was where the terrorists had received their training. The Barnala camp was also destroyed. In addition, the Mahmoona camp in Sialkot was also destroyed.

Terrorist Training Camps Destroyed

She revealed that the first target in PoJK was the Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, 30 km from the Line of Control, which served as a Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp. The terrorists involved in the Sonmarg (20 October 2024), Gulmarg (24 October 2024), and Pahalgam (22 April 2025) attacks had received training here.

25-Minute Operation, No Civilian Casualties

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that the attack began at 1:05 am and lasted until 1:30 am. During this time, the Air Force carried out highly precise strikes to avoid damage to civilian infrastructure and prevent civilian casualties. She said that the locations were selected based on high-level intelligence. The operation involved coordinated roles from the Army, Air Force, and intelligence agencies.

Attack Not Just on Tourists, but on Entire India: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri began the press briefing with a video clip showing glimpses of the Parliament attack (2001), Mumbai attack (2008), Uri, Pulwama, and now the Pahalgam attack. He explained that on 22 April, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan-linked terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, shooting them at close range in front of their families. The attack was not just on innocent tourists but on India’s national unity, social harmony, and tourism.
Terrorist Organisation ‘Resistance Front’ Claimed Responsibility

Misri stated that the terrorist organisation ‘Resistance Front’, a group linked to Lashkar, claimed responsibility for the attack. Intelligence investigations have clearly indicated Pakistan’s role in this attack. He further stated that our intelligence agencies have received indications of potential future attacks on India. Therefore, we exercised our right to cross-border retaliation, and this action was calibrated, responsible, and proportionate.

