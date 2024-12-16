Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah Called ‘Most Valuable Primate’ Guha stated, “MVP – Most Valuable Primate… he’s a fast bowler who does so much for Team India. Why is there so much focus on Bumrah for the Gabba Test preparations? Will he be able to stay fit? He needs some support from the other end.” Her use of the word ‘primate’ went viral on social media, with fans heavily criticising Guha for using such a term for Bumrah. Following the backlash, Guha issued an on-air apology on Fox Cricket on Monday, the third day of the Gabba Test.

‘I Used the Wrong Word’ Guha stated that she intended to praise Jasprit Bumrah but used the wrong word. She expressed hope that fans would understand there was no malice in her comment about Bumrah. “I used a word in my commentary yesterday that has many different meanings. I apologise for any offence caused,” she said.