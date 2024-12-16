scriptIsha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah | Isha Guha apologizes on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

Guha stated that she intended to praise Jasprit Bumrah but used the wrong word.

New DelhiDec 16, 2024 / 01:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Isa Guha on Jasprit Bumrah
Isa Guha Apologises: Former English cricketer and commentator Isa Guha has publicly apologised for using the word ‘primate’ about Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Guha was discussing Bumrah’s outstanding bowling performance during the India vs Australia Gabba Test on 15 December. While praising Bumrah’s five-wicket haul, she referred to him as the MVP, or ‘Most Valuable Primate’. Guha also commented that Bumrah needed more support from the other end.

Bumrah Called ‘Most Valuable Primate’

Guha stated, “MVP – Most Valuable Primate… he’s a fast bowler who does so much for Team India. Why is there so much focus on Bumrah for the Gabba Test preparations? Will he be able to stay fit? He needs some support from the other end.” Her use of the word ‘primate’ went viral on social media, with fans heavily criticising Guha for using such a term for Bumrah. Following the backlash, Guha issued an on-air apology on Fox Cricket on Monday, the third day of the Gabba Test.

‘I Used the Wrong Word’

Guha stated that she intended to praise Jasprit Bumrah but used the wrong word. She expressed hope that fans would understand there was no malice in her comment about Bumrah. “I used a word in my commentary yesterday that has many different meanings. I apologise for any offence caused,” she said.

‘I Am a Big Fan of Bumrah’

Guha added, “If you listen to my entire commentary, you will understand that my intention was to praise one of India’s greatest players. Jasprit Bumrah is a player I greatly admire. I believe in equality. I respect anyone who has dedicated their career to living and understanding cricket.”

