scriptBoxing Day Test: Run Fest or Pace Attack? Curator Matt Page Shares Key Insights on Melbourne Pitch | : Melbourne Pitch Favors Pacers: Curator's Boxing Day Revelation | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Boxing Day Test: Run Fest or Pace Attack? Curator Matt Page Shares Key Insights on Melbourne Pitch

Melbourne Cricket Ground curator Matt Page has revealed the pitch conditions for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia. He indicated that the pitch will offer assistance to all fast bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah.

New DelhiDec 23, 2024 / 03:31 pm

Patrika Desk

AUS vs IND Boxing Day Test MCG Pitch Report
The next clash in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia will be the Boxing Day Test, held in Melbourne from 26 to 30 December. Both teams are preparing intensely for this crucial match. Meanwhile, Matt Page, the curator of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), has revealed significant details about the pitch. He stated that a drop-in pitch will be used for the Boxing Day Test, which will be advantageous for all fast bowlers, including India’s Jasprit Bumrah. Let’s explore what else Page had to say about the Melbourne pitch.

Grass Left on the Pitch

It’s noteworthy that Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Test series. The series is currently tied at 1-1, with Bumrah taking 21 wickets at an average of 10.9.
Page commented, “I think whenever fast bowlers come here now, they get excited, and that’s good for us.” In a press conference on Monday, Page added, “We’ll never be as fast as Perth or Brisbane, but we’ve managed to produce some quicker wickets in the last few years. A bit more grass has been left on this wicket.”

Six Millimetres of Grass on the Surface

Page stated that the heat will not affect the pitch preparation for this crucial match, as six millimetres of grass will be left on the surface. “Whether we’ll leave a bit more moisture in it or not, I can’t say at the moment. We’ll keep an eye on the weather and adjust our preparation accordingly. We’ve been very happy with the last few years, so it’s a case of doing it again for us.”

Aiming for a More Exciting Test Match

Commenting on the changing nature of the Melbourne pitch, Page said, “Seven years ago, we were quite flat. We sat down as an organisation and said we want to create more exciting contests, more exciting Test matches, so we leave more grass on it now.” He added, “It gives the bowlers a bit more, but they’re still good batting wickets after the new ball. Our aim is to give opportunities to bowlers at different points in the game, and also give opportunities to batsmen if they play well.”

#BGT2025 so far we know

Boxing Day Test: Run Fest or Pace Attack? Curator Matt Page Shares Key Insights on Melbourne Pitch - image

Boxing Day Test: Run Fest or Pace Attack? Curator Matt Page Shares Key Insights on Melbourne Pitch

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years - image

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line - image

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli - image

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win - image

IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win

AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures - image

AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures

Gabba Test: Rain Disrupts Play, India 51/4 in Reply to Australia's 445 - image

Gabba Test: Rain Disrupts Play, India 51/4 in Reply to Australia's 445

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah - image

Isha Guha apologises on-air for offensive comment about Jasprit Bumrah

India in Trouble at the Gabba: 22 Runs for 3 Wickets Chasing Australia’s 445 - image

India in Trouble at the Gabba: 22 Runs for 3 Wickets Chasing Australia’s 445

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Pitch Report: Will Gabba’s ‘Green’ Wicket Unleash Pace Bowlers’ Fury, or Will Rain Disrupt? - image

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Pitch Report: Will Gabba’s ‘Green’ Wicket Unleash Pace Bowlers’ Fury, or Will Rain Disrupt?

News / Sports / Boxing Day Test: Run Fest or Pace Attack? Curator Matt Page Shares Key Insights on Melbourne Pitch

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

in 5 hours

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 3 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 24 minutes

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

National News

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

2 hours ago

Latest Sports

PV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur

Sports

PV Sindhu Weds Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

Sports

India-Pakistan clash to take place on this date in ICC Champions Trophy, PCB approves hybrid model under this condition

1 hour ago

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

Sports

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

3 days ago

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.